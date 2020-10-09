Fact Check: Did Rajasthan Govt Mandate Ambedkar's Portrait In Offices?

An image of a newspaper clipping which claims that the Rajasthan government has directed all government offices, schools and hospitals to have a portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is being circulated on social networking sites.



"Rajasthan government has issued a written order for government offices to have a portrait picture of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar…" reads the caption of one such post. At the time of writing this report, the post was shared over 1000 times.





Claim:



The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for all government offices, schools and hospitals to have a portrait of Dr Ambedkar. Fact Check: The claim is false. The newspaper clipping clearly mentions the text 'Aaj Samaj Network' which indicated that it is a clipping of Aaj Samaj Newspaper. Further, nowhere in the article Rajasthan government is mentioned except in the dateline.





A keyword search based on this led to news reports from two years ago. According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), published on March 29, 2018, the Uttar Pradesh administration had made it mandatory for all government offices in the state to have a portrait picture of Dr BR Ambedkar from April 1, 2018.





Reports mentioning that the Rajasthan government issued such an order, were not found.



Further, a reverse image search of the clipping led to a tweet from March 2018. The original clipping was shared in the tweet. We could not find any authentic news reports on the viral claim.

Below is a comparison of the clipping in the tweet (right) and the viral clipping (left):







The actual clipping mentions the location 'Ghaziabad' which is in UP and is in line with the HT report.

