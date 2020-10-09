Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Rajasthan Govt Mandate Ambedkar's Portrait In Offices?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that the Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for all government offices, schools and hospitals to have a portrait of Dr Ambedkar.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   9 Oct 2020
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak
Image credit: Wikimedia

An image of a newspaper clipping which claims that the Rajasthan government has directed all government offices, schools and hospitals to have a portrait of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is being circulated on social networking sites.

"Rajasthan government has issued a written order for government offices to have a portrait picture of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar…" reads the caption of one such post. At the time of writing this report, the post was shared over 1000 times.


Claim:

The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for all government offices, schools and hospitals to have a portrait of Dr Ambedkar.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The newspaper clipping clearly mentions the text 'Aaj Samaj Network' which indicated that it is a clipping of Aaj Samaj Newspaper.

Further, nowhere in the article Rajasthan government is mentioned except in the dateline.


A keyword search based on this led to news reports from two years ago. According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), published on March 29, 2018, the Uttar Pradesh administration had made it mandatory for all government offices in the state to have a portrait picture of Dr BR Ambedkar from April 1, 2018.


Reports mentioning that the Rajasthan government issued such an order, were not found.

Further, a reverse image search of the clipping led to a tweet from March 2018. The original clipping was shared in the tweet. We could not find any authentic news reports on the viral claim.

Below is a comparison of the clipping in the tweet (right) and the viral clipping (left):


The actual clipping mentions the location 'Ghaziabad' which is in UP and is in line with the HT report.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The Rajasthan government has made it mandatory for all government offices, schools and hospitals to have a portrait of Dr Ambedkar.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
