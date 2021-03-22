Fact Check: Clipped Video Shared Online To Show Rahul Gandhi Said Congress Did Nothing In 70 Years

Social media users are sharing a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in which he can be heard saying, "Nothing was done in 70 years". In this video, he says, "If this money is given to the farmers and youths of Dharavi to run business, then see what will happen here; Miracle will happen in India. And this work can only be done by the Congress party. Tried it, nothing happened in 70 years, see what happened in 70 years, the whole system is destroyed."

The video is shared with the text that says, "Nothing has happened in India in the last 70 years. The entire system has been corrupted. When reality finally strikes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi." The video is shared with a caption insinuating Rahul Gandhi made the above statement in reference to the Congress party and meant Congress party has destroyed the nation in the last 70 years.

A Facebook page, 'Nation with NAMO,' shared the video with the caption, "When reality finally strikes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi! India agrees with Rahul Gandhi on this!". The video has garnered over 1 lakh views on Facebook at the time of reporting and has been shared over 1900 times.

A Twitter user, Mridul Maingi, shared the video with the caption, "Look at the speech of BJP star prachark. He himself is saying pichle 70 sal main kuch ni hua (Nothing happened in 70 years)."

Look at the speach of BJP star prachark. He himself is saying pichle 70 sal main kuch ni hua ........@MimrotReena@INCIndia@INCMP@PankajPuniaINChttps://t.co/nJDENo7CTH — Mridul Maingi (@Mridul96156501) March 20, 2021

A Facebook user Amit Mahajan also shared the post.

Rahul Gandhi accepts the Congress government has done nothing in the last 70 years.

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'Rahul Gandhi, Dharavi," and found a video uploaded by a verified YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress on October 13, 2019. The video is over 23 minutes long, and its title suggests that it is of a rally addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Dharavi. The title of the YouTube said, "Shri Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Dharavi, Mumbai."

In the original video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "Prime Minister said, 'nothing happened in 70 years". The loss that Narendra Modi brought to the Indian economy through Demonetisation and GST, that loss was never made by the Congress party. You know when Narendra Modi sees the dream of 'Made In India', then its foundation lies in Dharavi. Without made in Dharavi, you cannot think of made in India. The foundation of made in India lies in Made in Dharavi. Dharavi is a symbol of India's education. Yes, Narendra Modi does not respect it, but it is this Dharavi that can help build India and compete with China. And Dharavi is not just in Mumbai but in all states across the nation. Those who do not respect Dharavi cannot understand India. The business of leather, wafers and recycling all are shut down but BJP's people, Modi, Fadnavis do not talk about the economy. They speak about the Moon mission and sending a rocket on the moon which is good. Congress party made rocket, but that will not fill the stomach of Dharavi. Modiji, Fadnavis ji, Shiv Sena's people explain what you have done for the people of Dharavi, tell people why there is the highest unemployment in India in the past 40 years right now? Explain."

In the same video at around 18:34 timestamp, one can hear Rahul Gandhi making the statement that has gone viral. In the viral video, he can be heard saying, "He (Referring to PM Modi) gives lakhs and crores to rupees to 15-20 people every day, but it is of no use. If this money is given to the farmers and youths of Dharavi to run business, then see what will happen here; Miracle will happen in India. And this work can only be done by the Congress party. Tried it, 'nothing happened in 70 years, see what happened in 70 years, the whole system is destroyed'. Congress party understands how to run the nation by taking everyone into consideration; we do not lie. We do not make random statements, but we know to work. This is the truth, we said it, we have said before elections that if you want to jumpstart the Indian economy, then bring equal laws for everyone, transfer money directly in the bank account of every poor. This will act as fuel to the Indian economy, and it will start working again. We wrote in manifesto, but now BJP thinks that if India has to increase its economy, then give lakhs and crores of rupees to the billionaires of the nation. But this is wrong; this is not possible."

BJP leaders and supporters mostly say that Congress has done nothing in 70 years. Hence, in his speech, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's for his remark, 'Congress has done nothing in 70 years.' Rahul, in his speech, reiterates Modi's remark to mock him, which is clipped to mislead people that Rahul accepts that 'Congress has destroyed the whole system in 70 years.'

