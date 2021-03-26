Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Viral Images Of The Crowd Is Not Of Rahul Gandhi's Rally In Tamil Nadu

Images of a crowd gathered in the rally of DMK leader MK Stalin are being shared with a fake claim that the photos are of Rahul Gandhi's rally in Tamil Nadu.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 March 2021 1:07 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: No, Viral Images Of The Crowd Is Not Of Rahul Gandhis Rally In Tamil Nadu

Image Credit: The Times of India

Netizens are sharing images of a massive crowd claiming it to be of a recent rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu ahead of State Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held on 6 April 2021. The image is being shared with the claim, "Tamilnadu welcomes @RahulGandhi"

People of Tamil Nadu welcome's Rahul Gandhi in Election campaign..

Posted by Shaik Arshad - Congress on Thursday, 25 March 2021

Tamilnadu welcomes Rahul Gandhi

Posted by Aleem Sakib on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Tamilnadu welcomes Rahul Gandhi

Posted by Dcc Mahbubnagar YuvaSena on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

#Tamilnadu welcomes Rahul Gandhi...

Posted by True vision news on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Claim:

The viral images show a crowd gathered in a rally of Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team did a reverse image search for both the images separately and found that the images were not from Rahul Gandhi's rally but from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin's rally in Tamil Nadu.

Image 1:


On doing a reverse image search using Storyful, we found that the same image was published by Aaj Tak in a report published on March 20, 2020. According to the report. the image is of MK Stalin's rally ahead of the Tamil Nadu election.


Image 2:


On reverse image search using Storyful, we found the same image was published by a Twitter handle @Varavanaisen, a journalist. The image was published on March 19, 2021.

The story was also published on the Facebook page of DMK on March 19.

Posted by DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday, 19 March 2021

On March 19, Rahul Gandhi was on a two-visit to Assam for addressing rallies ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2019.

Looking forward to meeting you all in Assam!

Together let's defeat the forces that seek to divide us and join hands to build a strong, united, peaceful and prosperous Assam.

Posted by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 18 March 2021

While DMK and Congress have formed an alliance in Tamil Nadu, the viral images are of MK Stalin's rally and not from Rahul Gandhi's rally.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Images Of Women Shared Claiming They Were Bangladeshi Freedom Fighters Who Converted To Islam

Claim Review :  The viral image shows a crowd gathered in a rally of Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

Creative Producer

A free spirit who find meaning in life with the virtue of creativity and doing job par its excellence, animal lover and traveller by heart.

