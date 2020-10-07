Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Pull The Collar Of UP Police Official?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Rahul Gandhi had held the collar of a UP police official, during his visit to Hathras, UP.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   7 Oct 2020 10:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-07T16:55:20+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Pull The Collar Of UP Police Official?

Image credit: Times Of India

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by four caste men from her village on September 14. She died nearly two weeks after the attack and police burnt her dead body without family's consent. On October 1, siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were accosted and detained by Uttar Pradesh Police, when they were on their way to Hathras on foot, after their vehicles were stopped by officers on the motorway. They were later released and taken back to Delhi.

In light of this incident, a photograph is being circulated with the claim that Rahul Gandhi had held the collar of a UP police official, even though he just pushed him aside.

"Rahul Gandhi holding collar of an on-duty policeman," reads the caption of one such post.




The photo has been shared extensively shared on Twitter.


Claim:

Rahul Gandhi had held the collar of a UP police official, during his visit to Hathras, UP.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

The viral image is from the scuffle that had occurred on the Yamuna Expressway on 1 October, when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped on their way to Hathras by the UP police. Gandhi had asked the police under which provision he was being arrested to which the police had responded that he was being arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, for violating a Section 144 order.

Congress leaders Gandhi and his sister were initially travelling to the village of Hathras by car when the police had stopped their vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway near Noida. Following this, the duo got out of the cars and had started walking, however, the police stopped them again.

The claims that are being shared along with the viral image does not provide the full context of the incident.

On the same day, October 1, the congress party on their official Twitter account, had uploaded a video from the scuffle. The viral photograph is a screenshot from this video.

At timestamp 00:12 of this video, it becomes clear that Gandhi had not held the collar of the policeman blocking his way, instead, he had pushed him towards his left while trying to move forward.

The entire situation on the Yamuna Expressway is not mentioned in the viral posts, which gives the wrong impression. Visuals from the incident also show Rahul Gandhi being pushed to the ground during the scuffle with the police officers.

According to a report by Times of India's report, a scuffle had broken out when Rahul Gandhi had started walking after his vehicle was stopped. He fell on the ground during the altercation with the police. He was later detained.

Other reports of the incident also talk about how Rahul Gandhi was manhandled by the cops while shouting, "Hit me!"(Translated)

More reports on the incident can be read here, here and here.

Therefore, the viral claims do not explain the full facts of the Yamuna Expressway scuffle and are misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Photo Of Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Smiling Shared As Recent Visit To Hathras

Claim Review :  Rahul Gandhi had held the collar of a UP police official, during his visit to Hathras, UP.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  Misleading
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian