Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Pull The Collar Of UP Police Official?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by four caste men from her village on September 14. She died nearly two weeks after the attack and police burnt her dead body without family's consent. On October 1, siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were accosted and detained by Uttar Pradesh Police, when they were on their way to Hathras on foot, after their vehicles were stopped by officers on the motorway. They were later released and taken back to Delhi.

In light of this incident, a photograph is being circulated with the claim that Rahul Gandhi had held the collar of a UP police official, even though he just pushed him aside. "Rahul Gandhi holding collar of an on-duty policeman," reads the caption of one such post.

Is this you @RahulGandhi holding collar of Police officer ?? pic.twitter.com/1FQ8DInoN2 — Pratap Arunbhau Adsad (@PratapAdsad_) October 1, 2020





The photo has been shared extensively shared on Twitter.

Claim:

Rahul Gandhi had held the collar of a UP police official, during his visit to Hathras, UP. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. The viral image is from the scuffle that had occurred on the Yamuna Expressway on 1 October, when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped on their way to Hathras by the UP police. Gandhi had asked the police under which provision he was being arrested to which the police had responded that he was being arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, for violating a Section 144 order.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asks police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me."



Police says, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. " pic.twitter.com/uJKwPxauv5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Congress leaders Gandhi and his sister were initially travelling to the village of Hathras by car when the police had stopped their vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway near Noida. Following this, the duo got out of the cars and had started walking, however, the police stopped them again.

The claims that are being shared along with the viral image does not provide the full context of the incident.

On the same day, October 1, the congress party on their official Twitter account, had uploaded a video from the scuffle. The viral photograph is a screenshot from this video.

At timestamp 00:12 of this video, it becomes clear that Gandhi had not held the collar of the policeman blocking his way, instead, he had pushed him towards his left while trying to move forward.

The entire situation on the Yamuna Expressway is not mentioned in the viral posts, which gives the wrong impression. Visuals from the incident also show Rahul Gandhi being pushed to the ground during the scuffle with the police officers.

According to a report by Times of India's report, a scuffle had broken out when Rahul Gandhi had started walking after his vehicle was stopped. He fell on the ground during the altercation with the police. He was later detained.