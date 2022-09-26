All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did Rahul Gandhi, Congress Workers Get Drunk During Bharat Jodo Yatra At A Restuarant? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Twitter/Rishi Bagree

Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi, Congress Workers Get Drunk During Bharat Jodo Yatra At A Restuarant? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Kerala,  26 Sep 2022 6:37 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-26T12:10:38+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found that the restaurant is located in Oachira, Kollam. At the restaurant entrance, there is a step which makes some Congress leaders trip and stumbles, giving the misleading appearance of inebriation. Afterwards, Gandhi does not have an unsteady walk. Malabar Hotel Manager, while talking to The Logical Indian also denied the viral claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of Congress workers walking out of a restaurant in the Kollam district of Kerala is being circulated across social media. Netizens have circulated the video claiming that the workers are exiting the restaurant in an inebriated state.

The video is viral in the context of the 150-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, where Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are currently walking through Kerala. The Congress leaders aim to cover several states before reaching the end-point in Srinagar.

Claim:

In the video, several men walk out of a restaurant. Some of these men stumble over a step of the restaurant. Towards the end of the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen exiting the place and is greeted with applause.

Social media personality Rishi Bageree shared the video with the caption, "Intoxicated Inebriated Drunken Yatra."

A social media page, Befitting Facts, also circulated the video with the following claim, "Are they coming drunk at Bharat Jodo Yatra? Wait for Rahul Gandhi at the end."

The video is also viral on Facebook in Malayalam.

Fact Check:

The Logical India fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. At the restaurant entrance, there is a step which makes some Congress leaders trip and stumbles, giving the misleading appearance of inebriation.

We used the keywords from the captions of the Malayalam viral video. We came across this video uploaded by a Facebook user on September 17, 2022.

The video's caption roughly translates to, "Here is Rahul Gandhi entering a tea shop to drink tea. Everyone is waiting outside to see Rahul ji. An unwell mother has travelled miles to see Rahul ji."

In the video, a woman states that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders took a break from the yatra and stopped for a tea break. At the 17-second mark in the video, the restaurant's name, Hotel Malabar, is visible.


We conducted another keyword search across Facebook with this cue and came across this post by a Facebook user, Vinod Oachira. The user shared a photo of Gandhi eating at the Malabar Hotel in Oachira, Kollam in the post.

The post talks about how the hotel was established 75 years ago by a Congress supporter and it is how now it is being run by Ansar, the son of that founder. Kollam is a district in southern Kerala that Gandhi had already crossed in the yatra a week ago.

We then conducted a keyword search for the Malabar Hotel in Oachira, Kollam. We came across this restaurant on Google Maps and images from the interior of the restaurant. Comparing the visuals from the video and the image, we could observe that the floor matches the restaurant seen in the viral video.

Image Comparision

We also found the live footage of Bharat Jodo Yatra telecast by Congress's official Twitter handle dated 17 September 2022. At 1:17:52 minutes of timestamp, one can see the Hotel Malabar, where Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders enter to have breakfast.

At the 1:42:00 minute mark, Rahul Gandhi can be seen resuming the yatra. He doesn't seem to be under any influence of inebriation, and other Congress leaders can also be seen walking steadily.

Image Credit:

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi resumes Kerala leg of #BharatJodoYatra from Puthiyakavu Junction. https://t.co/vPBEWgJYu5

— Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2022 " target="_blank">Twitter


Image Credit:

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi resumes Kerala leg of #BharatJodoYatra from Puthiyakavu Junction. https://t.co/vPBEWgJYu5

— Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2022 " target="_blank">Twitter


We also contacted Malabar hotel for more updates. While talking to The Logical Indian, Anzar, the manager of Malabar hotel said, "The viral claim is absolutely false. We don't have a bar, nor we serve alcohol here. The Congress leaders had only breakfast that day." He also shared the CCTV footage of that day with us along with some pictures of Rahul Gandhi and others leaders having food inside the hotel.


Images and CCTV footage accessed by The Logical Indian

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the restaurant is located in Oachira, Kollam. At the restaurant entrance, there is a step which makes some Congress leaders trip and stumble, giving the misleading appearance of inebriation. Afterwards, Gandhi does not have an unsteady walk. Malabar Hotel Manager, while talking to The Logical Indian, also denied the viral claim. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Rahul Gandhi Meet The Girl Who Raised Pro-Pak Slogan In Anti-CAA Protest? No, BJP Leaders Made False Claims!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Bharat Jodo Yatra 
Rahul Gandhi 
Congress 
Resaurant 
Drunk 
BJP 
False Claim 

Must Reads

'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own
Andhra Pradesh Government Asks Telangana's Consent For Exchange Of Employees On Permanent Basis
Healthcare At Rs 1: Here's How This Healthcare Facility In Telangana Made Right To Health A Reality For Many
School Dropout Rate In Several States At Secondary Level Higher Than National Average, Reveals Study
Similar Posts
2015 Photo Of Naked Protest By UP Dalit Family Falsely Shared As Karnataka Caste Atrocity
Fact Check

2015 Photo Of Naked Protest By UP Dalit Family Falsely Shared As Karnataka Caste Atrocity

Jakir Hassan
Did Rahul Gandhi Meet The Girl Who Raised Pro-Pak Slogan In Anti-CAA Protest? No, BJP Leaders Made False Claims!
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Meet The Girl Who Raised Pro-Pak Slogan In Anti-CAA Protest? No, BJP Leaders Made...

Jakir Hassan
No, The Burqa Clad Woman In Delhi Bus Is Not A Child Kidnapper; Viral Claim Is False!
Fact Check

No, The Burqa Clad Woman In Delhi Bus Is Not A Child Kidnapper; Viral Claim Is False!

Jakir Hassan
Scripted Video Showing Journalist Asking Questions To Teachers At A School Goes Viral With False Claims!
Fact Check

Scripted Video Showing Journalist Asking Questions To Teachers At A School Goes Viral With False...

Shivam Singh
No, Patanjali Is Not Selling Beef Biryani Spices; Viral Images Is Edited!
Fact Check

No, Patanjali Is Not Selling Beef Biryani Spices; Viral Images Is Edited!

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X