Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Pass Off Congress Functionaries As Ordinary Ladakhis, While Taking A Jibe At PM Modi?

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that Men featuring in the video posted by Rahul Gandhi were Congress functionaries and not ordinary Ladakhis.

The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh   |   6 July 2020 12:47 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Pass Off Congress Functionaries As Ordinary Ladakhis, While Taking A Jibe At PM Modi?

Image credit: Kannada Prabha

Prime Minister Modi had said last month that China did not enter Indian territory and that none of the Indian posts has been occupied by anyone.

"Not an inch of our land has been lost, neither has anyone occupied our posts. Twenty of our Bravehearts were martyred in Ladakh but they taught a lesson to those who eyed our country," PM Modi had said while addressing an all-party meet held on June 19.

Former President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, posted a video clip on Twitter and said that while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise and someone is "lying".

"Obviously, someone is lying," he wrote.

The video has over 930,000 views and has been retweeted over 18,000 times.

Following Gandhi's tweet, BJP leader Kapil Mishra retweeted Amit Malviya's tweet where he had shared a video clip that stated that the 'Ladakhi people' who appeared in the Congress leader's clip where either Congress workers or non-residents making false claims on Ladakh.



Below is the video:

The Logical Indian received a request to check the authenticity of the claim being made in the video.


Claim:

Men featuring in the video posted by Rahul Gandhi were Congress functionaries and not ordinary Ladakhis.

Fact Check:

The claim is true.

Some of the people featured in Rahul Gandhi's video clip are indeed Congress workers.

Namgyal Durbuk

Journalist Barkha Dutt, in a video report on Ladakh, has referred Namgyal Durbuk as an ex-Congress Councillor from Congress.

Below is a comparison of Durbuk's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and Dutt's report (left):


Sachin Mirupa

Mirupa in his Twitter bio has written that he is a 'Congress Worker, NSUI General Secretary Himachal Pradesh. NSUI is the Congress' Student Wing.


Below is a comparison of Mirupa's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and his Twitter bio (left):


Dorjay Gyalston

Gyalston is working as the president of District Youth Congress' Leh unit. Below is a post by the official Facebook group of District Congress Leh, where he is referred as President:


Below is a comparison of Gyalston's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and the Facebook post (left):


Dr Ishey Namgyal

Back on November 2, 2018, Namgyal was appointed as the President of Ladakh municipal committee, as reported in Ladakh Reach.




Below is a comparison of Dr Namgyal's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and the Ladakh Reach article (left):


Tundup Nubu

According to his Facebook profile, Nubu is the General Secretary at Indian Youth Congress UT Ladakh.


Below is a comparison of Nubu's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and his Facebook Profile (left):


Therefore, at least five men featuring in Rahul Gandhi's video are Congress functionaries and not ordinary Ladakhis.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Video Shared As Pak-Chinese Soldiers Celebrating After Galwan Valley Clash

Claim Review :  Men featuring in the video posted by Rahul Gandhi were Congress functionaries and not ordinary Ladakhis.
Claimed By :  WhatsApp Forwards
Fact Check :  True
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian