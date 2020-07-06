Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Pass Off Congress Functionaries As Ordinary Ladakhis, While Taking A Jibe At PM Modi?

Prime Minister Modi had said last month that China did not enter Indian territory and that none of the Indian posts has been occupied by anyone.



"Not an inch of our land has been lost, neither has anyone occupied our posts. Twenty of our Bravehearts were martyred in Ladakh but they taught a lesson to those who eyed our country," PM Modi had said while addressing an all-party meet held on June 19. Former President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, posted a video clip on Twitter and said that while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise and someone is "lying". "Obviously, someone is lying," he wrote.

Obviously, someone is lying. pic.twitter.com/kWNQQhjlY7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2020

The video has over 930,000 views and has been retweeted over 18,000 times.

Following Gandhi's tweet, BJP leader Kapil Mishra retweeted Amit Malviya's tweet where he had shared a video clip that stated that the 'Ladakhi people' who appeared in the Congress leader's clip where either Congress workers or non-residents making false claims on Ladakh.









At a time when Indian Army inflicted huge damage on the PLA at the LAC, Rahul Gandhi was using #FakeNews to discredit their valour.



Congress functionaries and office bearers, posing as ordinary Ladakhis, were used to spread malicious propaganda.



Does this look like treason? pic.twitter.com/DKvnHWxdw8 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 5, 2020

The Logical Indian received a request to check the authenticity of the claim being made in the video.







Claim:



Men featuring in the video posted by Rahul Gandhi were Congress functionaries and not ordinary Ladakhis. Fact Check: The claim is true. Some of the people featured in Rahul Gandhi's video clip are indeed Congress workers. Namgyal Durbuk Journalist Barkha Dutt, in a video report on Ladakh, has referred Namgyal Durbuk as an ex-Congress Councillor from Congress.

"Where our Horses used to go & Pasture, we now see the Chinese."- Namgyal Durbuk is an ex Congress Councillor from Congress but says he speaks as a local from the Border Villages of Durbuk-Shyok areas. "We stand with the PM, Please Act" - My Ladakh report pic.twitter.com/zkqdB21pPd — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 22, 2020

Below is a comparison of Durbuk's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and Dutt's report (left):





Sachin Mirupa



Mirupa in his Twitter bio has written that he is a 'Congress Worker, NSUI General Secretary Himachal Pradesh. NSUI is the Congress' Student Wing.





Below is a comparison of Mirupa's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and his Twitter bio (left):





Dorjay Gyalston



Gyalston is working as the president of District Youth Congress' Leh unit. Below is a post by the official Facebook group of District Congress Leh, where he is referred as President:





Below is a comparison of Gyalston's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and the Facebook post (left):





Dr Ishey Namgyal



Back on November 2, 2018, Namgyal was appointed as the President of Ladakh municipal committee, as reported in Ladakh Reach.













Below is a comparison of Dr Namgyal's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and the Ladakh Reach article (left):





Tundup Nubu



According to his Facebook profile, Nubu is the General Secretary at Indian Youth Congress UT Ladakh.





Below is a comparison of Nubu's photo from Gandhi's video (right) and his Facebook Profile (left):





Therefore, at least five men featuring in Rahul Gandhi's video are Congress functionaries and not ordinary Ladakhis.

