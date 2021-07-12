Morphed BBC Article Claims Rahul Gandhi As World's 3rd Most Trustworthy Political Leader

A screenshot of a purported BBC news report featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is viral on social media. The screenshot appears precisely like the BBC News website's layout.

The alleged news report dates back to 11 Jan 2016 and is headlined as "Rahul Gandhi voted 3rd most trustworthy political leader in the world - Poll". The lead of the news report reads, "An opinion poll conducted by WIN/Gallup International has rated Rahul Gandhi as the 3rd most "trustworthy" political leader after US President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares the 69th position in the poll ratings with Chinese President Xi Jinping."





A Twitter user shared the screenshot and captioned, "Not only in India even in World. Rahul Gandhi recognised as a trustworthy leader, So India needs Rahul for developed India."



Another Twitter user shared the screenshot and captioned it in Hindi, "भक्तों burnol खतम हो जाए तो पाकिस्तान से मंगवा लेना। Rahul Gandhi voted 3rd most trustworthy political leader in the world. Congratulations @RahulGandhi". It translates to English, "Bhakts if the burnol is over get it from Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi voted 3rd most trustworthy political leader in the World. Congratulations @RahulGandhi".

भक्तों burnol खतम हो जाए तो पाकिस्तान से मंगवा लेना। Rahul Gandhi voted 3rd most trustworthy political leader in the world. Congratulations @RahulGandhi 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wQVVwWHk5h — Anchan_Shaila 🇮🇳 🔱 (@Congress_Army) June 27, 2021





"Rahul Gandhi -- the most trustworthy political leader in the world."



Do feel proud to be a part of the @INCIndia



My #Rahul_THE_Leader 💕 pic.twitter.com/yOyiGnIwv6 — Shahwez Hasan (@shahwez_hasan) June 27, 2021

According to a poll, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the World's 3rd most trustworthy political leader.

The viral claim is false.

The viral image is 5 years old and circulating since then.

To find the original news report published by the BBC, as shown in the viral screenshot, we Google searched the headline. We could not fetch any news report with that headline. Few media houses reported the same. Then we Google searched the headlines of the article in the 'Features & Analysis' column visible on the sides of the screenshot.

We did find these BBC articles. "The lost boy and Japan's parenting debate" was published on 3 June 2016. "Looking into the massacres of Indonesia's past" was posted on 2 June 2016.

We also tried to search any such recent poll in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi featured. But we did not find any. Though, we found one article of Business Standard which read, "Modi most trusted leader, Rahul distant second, find survey". However, this is not related to the mentioned claim in any way.

"The Gallop International survey organization had never conducted an opinion poll or survey on the world's most trustworthy political leaders. The 'World's Trustworthy Leaders' survey was never mentioned in the survey categories listed on their website," Factly reported.

The BBC news report screenshot is surfacing on social media since 2016. We found Twitter posts that are five years old.

Rahul Gandhi is third most trustworthy leader in the world. pic.twitter.com/xsLP5FPWRt — 🛡️ अल्हड़ जाटणी withINC (@alhade_jaatni) June 3, 2016

Therefore, we can conclude that the shared screenshot is morphed. Rahul Gandhi is not polled as the World's 3rd most trustworthy political leader.

