That's Sonia Gandhi's Son Rahul Gandhi In Viral Photo Not Ottavio Quattrocchi

A photo of Sonia Gandhi beside a man is being shared over social media with the claim that the man is "Ottavio Quattrocchi", an Italian businessman and a pivotal person in the Bofors scandal. The claim also spitefully calls the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi as "Rahul Khan".

ये राहुल खान नही है,ये उनकी कैबरे डांसर माँ के करीबी दोस्त ओत्तावियो क्वात्रोची है, After the death of Rajiv Gandhi and before fleeing from Country, this person went to meet Antonia Maino for 57 times. बॉंकी इस फोटो को देखकर कुछ कहने की जरूरत ही नही है.. pic.twitter.com/qDTzReb7CA — CA Mishra Vikas (@camishravikas) June 7, 2021

The photo is shared on Twitter with sexist remarks that maliciously cites Sonia Gandhi as a "cabaret dancer" who met Ottavio Quattrocchi 57 times after her husband, Rajiv Gandhi's death.

The photo is not just shared on Twitter but also widely circulated on Facebook too.

Claim:

A photo of Sonia Gandhi beside a man is claimed to be with Ottavio Quattrocchi.

Fact Check:

While doing a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, we found the articles published by The New Indian Express and Latestly. The same photo, which is viral now, was used in both articles with PTI credentials, with the caption, "Sonia Gandhi, Congress President and her son Rahul at the raising day function of the Special Protection Group. (Photo | PTI)". The photo was captured on April 8, 1996.

According to PTI, Ottavio Quattrocchi was an Italian businessman and a pivotal person in the Bofors scandal. Moreover, he was a close friend of the Gandhi family. In 1999, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet for the Bofors scandal in which Quattrocchi's name was also mentioned. This scandal is expected to have cost the Congress party the 1989 elections.



Conclusion:

It is not the first time the Gandhi family has been targeted with misinformation. The conclusion is that the old image of the Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, attending a function with her son, Rahul Gandhi, is being circulated with a false claim that she was with Ottavio Quattrocchi.

