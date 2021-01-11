Fact Check: Woman In Viral Image Is Not Rahul Gandhi's Wife Rather A Spanish-American Actor Nathalia Ramos

Social media users are sharing an image of Rahul Gandhi standing with a lady claiming that he is secretly married to this lady. The viral post also claims that Rahul Gandhi has two kids with her - a son named Niyak and daughter Mainak.

The image is being shared with the caption, "My sources reveal that Rahul Gandhi is married to this lady! They both have a son named Niyak & daughter Mainak! Now very soon the PIDIs will chant "Hamare agle nayak Niyak Gandhi hoga"."

The lady in the viral image is Rahul Gandhi's secret wife.

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published on the verified Instagram page of Nathalia Ramos, a Spanish-American actor appearing in television series. She had posted the image on September 15, 2017.

We found she had also posted the same image on Twitter on September 14, 2017.

The same image was also viral in 2019 when multiple Twitter users had shared it with a Hindi caption which said, "We have heard Wikileaks has exposed Rahul Vinci is married. He has two kids who live in London. His wife is Colombian. First kid is 14-year-old boy Niyak and the other is a 10-year-old girl Mainak. Rahul Gandhi is misleading the nation by calling himself unmarried."

The Logical Indian also searched WikiLeaks and found no relevant content in the above context.



Hence, an image of Rahul Gandhi with a Spanish-American actor Nathalia Ramos is viral on social media with the false claim.

