Fact Check: Viral Photos Shared With False Claim That Queen Radhika Raje Of Baroda Has Become A Jain Sadhvi

A set of photographs of a woman is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that she is Baroda's Queen Radhika Raje and she gave up her royal life to become a Jain 'Sadhvi'.





The photographs are also being shared with the claim that the woman has an M.Tech degree from IIT and she left her lucrative job to become a Sadhvi.







The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Queen Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda adopted Jainism and became a Sadhvi. Fact Check: The claim is false. The viral photos were found on the social media accounts of the queen herself.









Further, another picture was found in a report by Jagran's website herzindagi.com. The report said that Queen Radhika Raje was featured as 'The Modern Queen' on the cover of The Millionaire Asia Magazine.





The report says that the Maharani is currently looking after the digitalisation of the assets of the palace. Sources have said that she is a connoisseur of traditional fashion too. The royal family resides in the grand Lakshmi Vilas Palace which is located in the middle of now Vadodara, Gujarat. The Logical Indian reached out to Radhika Raje Gaekwad regarding the viral claim. She sent her official statement on the issue which can be read below.







According to a report, Maharani Radhika Raje married into the royal family of Baroda in the year 2002. She used to work as a journalist for leading magazines and dailies. Therefore, the claim that she is an engineer from IIT is also false.

