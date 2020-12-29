Fact Check: Platform Ticket Of Pune Junction Digitally Morphed To Show Railway Is Owned By Adani

An image of a platform ticket of Pune Junction purportedly having, "Adani Railway, Railway Ab Hamari Niji Sampati Hai" printed on it, has gone viral on social media. The image is being shared to portray that Pune junction is now owned by the Adani group. It is being shared in the backdrop of the privatisation policy of the government, as the Central government led by NDA has announced to privatise many major Public Sector Units.

The image is viral with different captions. A Facebook user MM Verma Verma posted the image with the caption, "गरीब और मध्यम वर्गीय लोगों की पंहुच से दूर हुआ भारतीय रेल".

A Twitter user Scharada Dubey shared the image with the caption, "Pretty brazen. The Railways are now our personal property says this ₹50 platform ticket from the Adani Pune Railway station."

Another Twitter user Rajan Palani also shared the same image with the caption, "Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Ji it true ?? platform ticket being issued by Adani Online at Pune Railway junction."





Claim:

The platform ticket of Pune Junction has Adani Railway printed on it.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found a similar image was shared by a Facebook page, Samah Sudharak Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, on August 17, 2020.

On reverse image search of the image obtained from the Facebook page, Samah Sudharak Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, we found an article published by Dainik Jagran on September 11, 2020. The article reported about the 400 per cent rise in the price of platform tickets by South Western Railways. The article had a screenshot of a tweet done by the Spokesperson Railways. This tweet was done as a reply to journalist Prashant Kanojia's tweet complaining against the surge in the price of Platform ticket of Pune Junction. Kanojia's tweet also had the image of Pune junction's platform ticket attached to it.

Taking a hint from the article, we searched for the tweet done by Spokesperson Railways on August 17, 2020. We found Spokesperson of Indian Railways had replied to Kanojia's tweet and gave an explanation about the hike in prices of platform tickets. The tweet said that the price of platform ticket of Pune Junction was increased to Rs 50 to stop the unnecessary crowd at the railway station. The measure was taken at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to maintain social distancing.

We also compared the image of Pune junction's platform ticket shared by Prashant Kanojia with the viral image. We found: the original image had the same date, time, cost and ticket number printed on it. The only difference between both the images was that viral image had, "Adani Railway, Railway Ab Hamari Niji Sampati Hai", printed on it, unlike the Facebook image that had blank space over Pune Junction.





Hence, the viral image is digitally morphed and Adani Railways is not printed on it.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Images Of Sacks With Jio Logo Shared With Claim Of Reliance Jio Selling Food Grains