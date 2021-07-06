Old Video Shared As Mob Vandilising Petrol Pump To Protest Against Hike In Petrol And Diesel Prices

A video is viral on social media in which a mob can be seen vandalising a petrol pump. Social media users claim that due to rising fuel prices, angry people have vandalised the petrol pump.

The 2:08 second video was shared on Facebook by a user Rajat Soni on 25th June with a caption in hindi "#ये_खामोश_मिजाज़ी_तुम्हें_जीने_नहीं_देगी #इज़्ज़त_से_अगर_रहना_है_तो_आवाज_उठाओ ये देखिये जनता का आक्रोश| भड़क चुकी है जनता अब #पेट्रोल #डीज़ल के बढ़ते दाम पे और महंगाई को लेकर कर रही पेट्रोल पंप पर बवाल ,, #विरोध_होना_जरूरी_है_पूरे_भारत_में_हर_जगह| देश की सम्पत्ति को बिना नुकसान पहुंचाए विरोध दर्ज कराएं।".

Its English translation reads, "This silence will not let you live. If you want to live with respect, then raise your voice. See this public outrage. The public is furious; now they are creating ruckus at the petrol pump against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Against inflation, protest is necessary across India. Register your protest without damaging the property of the country." The post has 8K shares and 32 comments.









News18 Telgu also published this video on their website with the same claim.

Claim:

Video of people vandalising a petrol pump is in protest against hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

We first investigated this claim by searching the Internet with the help of keywords 'Petrol pump ransacked'. We found some video bulletins related to this, in which the viral incident at the petrol pump can also be seen from another angle. The video is of September 2018. A news bulletin was uploaded on the YouTube channel of OTV, a local news channel in Odisha.

According to the video's description on OTV's channel, on 28 September 2018, after a case of petrol theft came to light at a petrol pump, people got angry and vandalised the petrol pump.

We also got a report from OMMCOM News. According to the report of 29 September 2018, people got angry when they got to know that they were being cheated and were getting lesser petrol for the amount they were paying. It reported that the angry mob also tried to hurl a bomb at an oil tanker that was parked near the petrol pump. However, they failed. On receiving the information, Kumbharpada police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Fact-check website "Boomlive" has also debunked the claim after they contacted the local police. According to their report, the vandalism took place not because of a hike in petrol price, but due to allegations of petrol pilferage against this particular outlet. While talking to the media, a local police official told that on the evening of September 28, 2018, the tension arose near Medical Chhak, Puri, when a customer complained about less dispensing of petrol by the petrol pump staff. This resulted in an attack on the petrol pump by locals. Police also had to resort to lathicharge to control the crowd.

This video was viral in 2018 as well with the false claim.

It is evident from the news reports of OMMCOMM News and OTV that this video is two years old and is of Puri, Odisha. The people vandalised this petrol pump due to petrol pilferage and it has nothing to do with hikes in petrol and diesel price. Hence, the viral claim is false.

