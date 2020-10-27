Fact Check: Old Video Of Muslims Celebrating Prophet's Birth Circulated As They Protesting Against France

Social media is brimming with viral videos claiming to be from France after a teacher was killed by 18-year-old teenager Abdoulakh Anzorov over a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed. Similarly, a video claiming to be from France has gone viral with the claim that the Chechen Muslims are protesting against France.

Twitter user, Ansh shared the video with the caption, "Chechen Muslims protest against France And expressing devotion to the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him)."

Chechen Muslims protest against France And expressing devotion to the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him)#boycottfrance #FranceBoycott #ProphetMuhammadSAW @007AliSohrab pic.twitter.com/0OwiFBi1ls — ansh (@ansh_pinara) October 26, 2020

Another Twitter user, SK Arif Irfan also shared the same video with the caption, "Huge protest against France. We Love Muhammad SAW."





Right-wing IT Cell was also unhappy with the video and shared it with the caption, "आज फ्रांस है, कल आपका देश हो सकता है । इसलिये जागरुक बनो|" (Translates in English as, Today it's France, tomorrow it can be your country. So wake up).









Claim:



The viral video is of the Muslims protesting against Prophet Mohammad's cartoon in France.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian closely observed the image and on magnifying the image, we found a logo of 'Ansar Allah Media Center'.









On searching for Ansar Allah Media Center on Youtube, we found it belonged to Yemen.





On searching YouTube channel of Ansar media, we found the same video published in November 2019.





Thus, it was clear that the video was from Yemen and not from France.

The Logical Indian also saw that a mosque was visible in the background.





We did a Google reverse search of the image and found an article published in Daily Pakistan. The same mosque can be found in the article. The article spoke about thousands of Muslims gathering for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Yemen.





The Logical Indian also found an image present in Getty Image website with the caption, 'An aerial view shows Yemeni Muslims attending a gathering to celebrate the birth of Islam's Prophet Mohammed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on November 9, 2019.'





Thus, the viral video is an old video of Yemeni Muslims celebrating Prophet Mohammed's birth in Sanaa, Yemen.

