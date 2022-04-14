All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Ganpati Visarjan Falsely Shared As Ram Navami Procession In Mumbai

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Maharashtra,  14 April 2022 12:42 PM GMT

The viral video is of the 2019 Ganpati Visarjan celebration which was organised by Chinchpokli Chintamani Utsav Mandal in Mumbai. It has nothing to do with the recent Ram Navami celebrations.

The incident of stone-pelting and violent clashes were reported in many states of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami. Curfew was imposed in some parts of the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh after violence on Ram Navami. Meanwhile, a video of a massive crowd dancing and chanting hymns beneath a flyover is going viral on social media. People can be seen dancing to the song 'Ramji ki nikli savari' in the viral video. It is being claimed that the viral video is of the Ram Navami celebrations in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, " रामनवमी के अवसर पर मुंबई महाराष्ट्र से मेरा देश बदल रहा है."

[English Translation: Mumbai, Maharashtra on the occasion of Ram Navami. My country is changing.]

Another user wrote, "Just #Mumbai being awesome again ..And pretty much the same scene throughout #Bharat #JaiShreeRam."

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video is of the Ram Navami procession in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Ganpati visarjan in Chinchpokli, Mumbai.

In the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a Facebook video dated back to 2020 in which similar footage can be seen. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not from recent.

We found this viral video on the official Instagram handle of Mumbai's famous Ganesh Chaturthi pandal Chinchpoklicha Chintamani on further investigation. It was uploaded on 2nd April 2020. The caption of the post reads, "रामजीकी निकली सवारी Chinchpokli Sarvjanik Utsav Mandal, Mumbai (Estd. : 1920) Ramajiki Nikali Savari Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Visarjan Sohala Miravanuk".

On observing the video carefully, we found a man holding a cap in which the logo of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Utsav Mandal can be seen. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Credit: Facebook

The Quint contacted Pravin Rane, committee member of Chinchpokli Chintamani Utsav Mandal regarding the viral video. He told quint that the viral video is of the 2019 Chinchpokli Ganpati Visarjan, which took place at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Mumbai.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is of the 2019 Ganpati Visarjan celebration, which Chinchpokli Chintamani Utsav Mandal organised in Mumbai. It has nothing to do with the recent Ram Navami celebrations. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Tomb Demolished Under Yogi Government Falsely Shared As Recent

