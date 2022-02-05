'Pakistan Banana Hai' Slogans Raised During Samajwadi Party Election Rally? No, BJP Leaders Share Video With False Claim

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Secretary Y. Satyam Kumar shared a 14-second long video of a election rally with a claim that Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during an election rally organised by the Samajwadi Party. The same video was also shared by many other BJP leaders like Prashant Umrao, Suresh Nakhua, Prashant Dutt Dwivedi and many other leaders. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared this tweet but deleted it later.

Prashant Umrao while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "साइकिल पर बटन दबाना है, पाकिस्‍तान बनाना है।"ये नारा समाजवादी पार्टी के समर्थक बिठूर, कानपुर में लगा रहे हैं."

[English Translation: Press the button on the cycle, to make Pakistan. Supporters of the Samajwadi Party are raising this slogan in Bithoor, Kanpur.]

The current BJP MLA from Bithoor, MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "ग्राम टिकरा में आज समाजवादी पार्टी द्वारालगे नारे पाकिस्तान बनाना है साईकिल का बटन दबाना है| राजनीति का यह तरीका मुनीन्द्र शुक्ला का बेहद शर्मनाक है| इन सब पर देश-द्रोह का मुकदमा लगना चाहिए."

[English Translation: Slogans raised by the Samajwadi Party today in village Tikra. To make Pakistan, press the button on the cycle. This method of politics is very shameful of Munindra Shukla. All of them should be tried for treason.]

Media outlets like NavBharat Times, OpIndia, MSN, Prabhat Khabar, AajTak also published a report on the same.

बिठूर विधानसभा से सपा प्रत्याशी मुनींद्र शुक्ला के समर्थकों ने कथित तौर पर पाकिस्तान के समर्थन में- साइकिल का बटन दबाना है पाकिस्तान बनाना है... नारे लगाए। बिठूर विधानसभा टिकरा क्षेत्र में जनसंपर्क के दौरान की घटना। सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल। NBT इसकी पुष्‍टि नहीं करता। pic.twitter.com/pl9psdxncH — NBT Uttar Pradesh (@UPNBT) February 4, 2022





This video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Pro Pakistan Slogan raised during Samajwadi Party candidate Munindra Shukla's election rally.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Slogans like 'Maati-chor Bhagana Hai' was raised instead of 'Pakistan Banana hai' as claimed by BJP leaders.

While going through tweets, we found that the current MLA of Bithoor, Kanpur, UP, Abhijeet Singh Sanga called this rally of Samajwadi Party candidate Munindra Shukla shameful and accused Munindra Shukla of raising pro+Pakistan slogan. Taking a hint from it, we scanned the profile of Munindra Shukla on social media and found a video uploaded on his Facebook channel regarding this issue in which Munindra Shukla called this viral video edited. In the video, Munindra Shukla can be heard saying that the viral video is misleading and accused the BJP party of spreading fake news.

In further investigation, we also found a tweet of News24 in which a video statement of Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) appointed by the Election Commission in Bithoor Vidhan Sabha can be seen. The ARO has clarified that the claim of raising pro-Pakistan slogan in the viral video is not true. "We did not find word like 'Pakistan' used in the video", the ARO said.

We also contacted Munindra Shukla. While talking to The Logical Indian, Shukla said, "My supporters were raising slogans in my support. The slogans was "Maati-chor Bhagana Hai" and not "Pakistan Banana hai". BJP portrayed," 'Mati-chor Bhagana hai' as 'Pakistan Bhagana hai'. Matichor Bhagana hai slogan was raised in every village because the BJP MLAdo illegal mining. People want to remove him, so now BJP MLAs are making such misleading claims. I have filed a complaint against it. Police have also investigated the matter and said that the claim with the video is fake".



Munindra Shukla also shared the original video with us. The whole video is 43 seconds supported by subtitles. At around 20 seconds, supporters can be heard chanting, " मोहर मारो तान के, साइकिल को पहचान के। माटी चोर भागना है, साइकिल का बटन दबाना है।

He also shared with the image of the complaint filed in the Kanpur Police station.

A complaint letter to investigate the video. Accessed by The Logical Indian

It is evident from our investigation that slogans of 'Mati-chor Bhagana Hai' were raised in the rally instead of Pakistan banana hai slogan as claimed by several BJP leaders. Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) appointed by the Election Commission in Bithoor Vidhan Sabha also reuted this claim. Hence, the viral claim is false.