Pro-Pakistan Slogan Raised By Owaisis Supporters During His Jaipur Visit? No, Media Shared Video With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter, Zee News

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Pro-Pakistan Slogan Raised By Owaisi's Supporters During His Jaipur Visit? No, Media Shared Video With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Rajasthan,  19 April 2022 12:13 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Owaisi's supporters raised slogans of 'Owaisi Sahib Zindabad', which Zee News, Zee News Rajasthan and Amar Ujala reported with the false claim that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised in the rally.

After the violence erupted in Karauli, Rajasthan during the celebrations of Hindu New Year, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP, Asaduddin Owaisi visited Jaipur and lashed out at the Congress-led Rajasthan government for their negligence in handling the violence. He said that due to their (Congress) negligence, communal violence started and people of the Muslim community were targeted. Meanwhile, a video of Asaduddin Owaisi's visit is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Asaduddin Owaisi surrounded by his supporters can be seen. It is being claimed that in Owaisi's presence, his supporters allegedly raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Jaipur.

First Indian News shared this video on Twitter and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "Pakistan जिंदाबाद के नारे का Video Viral, Owaisi के Rajasthan दौरे से आया आया राजनीति में उबाल."

[English Translation: Video of Pakistan Zindabad slogan viral, Owaisi's visit to Rajasthan brought a boil in politics.]

Zee News, Zee News Rajasthan and Amar Ujala also reported the viral video with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Zee News Rajasthan


Image Credit: Amar Ujala

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Owaisi's Rajasthan rally by his supporters.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Jaipur Police refuted the viral claim.

During the initial investigation, we found a tweet of Promod Tiwari who work as a social media manager in Zee Rajasthan. He shared the video while tagging Asaduddin Owaisi, Jaipur Police and claimed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in his rally. However, while replying to his tweet, Jaipur Police refuted the viral claim. They wrote that after checking the video, we found that no anti-national slogans were raised during the rally and asked people to ignore such rumours.

On searching more, we found another video of the same rally shared by Zee News Rajasthan journalist Ashutosh Sharma. He mentioned that no anti-national slogans were raised during the rally. Slogans of Owaisi Sahab Zindabad were raised during the rally. In this 30 second long video, it can be heard that a person is shouting slogans of Owaisi Sahib Zindabad, after which Owaisi supporters present there are also repeating the same slogan.

After the video went viral, Zee Rajasthan issued a clarification on this video and said that the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were not raised in Owaisi's rally. They wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "जयपुर में कथित तौर पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाने का मामला| मामले पर डीसीपी साउथ मृदुल कच्छावा ने कहा-"असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की मौजूदगी में पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नहीं लगे थे नारे".

[English Translation: Case of allegedly raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad in Jaipur. On the matter, DCP South Mridul Kachhawa said - "Pakistan Zindabad did not raise slogans in the presence of Asaduddin Owaisi.] The post also mentioned of taking action against people who share this fake news.

It is evident from our investigation and with the statement issued by the Rajasthan Police that the viral claim of Asaduddin Owaisi's supporters raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during his Jaipur visit is false. Owaisi's supporters raised slogans of 'Owaisi Sahib Zindabad', which is going viral with the false claim of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Ancient Hindu Temple in Kerala was Not Taken Over By Muslims! Video Viral With False Claim

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Asaduddin Owaisi 
Jaipur 
Rajasthan 
Karauli Violence 
Pakistan Zindabad 
Indian Media 
False Claim 

