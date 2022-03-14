A video of a rally is going viral on social media. In the viral video, people wearing turbans and chanting the pro-Khalistani slogans can be seen. People holding hoardings and the Sikh flag can also be seen. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the Pro-Khalistan rally was taken out after the Aam Aadmi Party won the elections.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "पंजाब मे केजरीवाल के सरकार बनते ही खालिस्तानीओ का खेल खालिस्तान की मांग शुरू हो गया वामपंथी कांग्रेस आमदमी पार्टी के समर्थक है ये देशद्रोही खालिस्तान समर्थक."

[English Translation: Demand for Khalistan started as soon as Kejriwal formed the government in Punjab. These traitors are pro-Khalistan supporters of Left Congress Aam Aadmi Party.]

Another user wrote, "Aam Aadmi Party के आते ही पंजाब में बदलाव शुरू हो गया."

[English Translation: Change started in Punjab with the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.





Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in Punjab after AAP won the elections in the state.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is not related to the Punjab elections.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video and found some people holding placards that read, "Justice for Deep Sindhu" 'Stop Sikh Genocide.'

The placards suggest that it is somehow related to Deep Sidhu. Taking this as a hint, we did an open keyword search and found the same video uploaded on 22 February 2022. We can see the same footage as seen in the viral video in this video.

We also found this footage in a video report of VK News, a verified YouTube channel, in which the same video can be seen. According to the report, on 21 February, a rally was organised in Bathinda, Punjab, where slogans of Khalistan Zindabad were raised in the memory of actor Deep Sidhu. During the rally in Bathinda, slogans of Khalistan Zindabad were also raised along with the slogan of Deep Sidhu Zindabad.

It is to be noted that Deep Sidhu died on 15 February, while the Punjab poll results were announced on 10 March, in which AAP won the assembly elections. It clearly means that the video is from before AAP won the Punjab elections.

We also found a video report of NewJ dated 25 February, in which the viral video can be seen. The video's caption reads in English, "Slogans of Khalistan Zindabad in the rally taken out in memory of Deep Sidhu, accused of Lala Fort violence. Police remained spectator." According to the video, police was present in the rally when Pro Khalistan slogans were raised. Also, in this rally, a poster containing the image of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale along with Deep Sidhu can be seen.

Who was Deep Sidhu?

Deep Sidhu was an actor in Punjabi films who came into the limelight during the farmers' movement that started in 2020. On 26 January, Deep Sidhu was made the main accused in the Red Fort violence case. However, Deep Sidhu got bail in this case from Tis Hazari Court. Deep Sidhu was killed in a road accident on the night of 15 February 2022.

Conclusion:

Though Poeple indeed raised pro-Khalistan slogans during a rally but the viral video is not related to Aam Aadmi Party as the posts claim. The slogans of Khalistan Zindabad were raised in the memory of actor Deep Sidhu, and the march was taken out in February 2022 in Bathinda, Punjab. The viral video has nothing to do with the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

