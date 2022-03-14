All section
Caste discrimination
Did Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raise In a Rally After AAPs Punjab Win? No, Video Viral With Misleading Claims

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raise In a Rally After AAP's Punjab Win? No, Video Viral With Misleading Claims

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

28,  14 March 2022 12:22 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An old video is being shared with a false claim that demand for Khalistan started as soon as Kejriwal formed the government in Punjab.

A video of a rally is going viral on social media. In the viral video, people wearing turbans and chanting the pro-Khalistani slogans can be seen. People holding hoardings and the Sikh flag can also be seen. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the Pro-Khalistan rally was taken out after the Aam Aadmi Party won the elections.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "पंजाब मे केजरीवाल के सरकार बनते ही खालिस्तानीओ का खेल खालिस्तान की मांग शुरू हो गया वामपंथी कांग्रेस आमदमी पार्टी के समर्थक है ये देशद्रोही खालिस्तान समर्थक."

[English Translation: Demand for Khalistan started as soon as Kejriwal formed the government in Punjab. These traitors are pro-Khalistan supporters of Left Congress Aam Aadmi Party.]

Another user wrote, "Aam Aadmi Party के आते ही पंजाब में बदलाव शुरू हो गया."

[English Translation: Change started in Punjab with the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.


Image Credit:
Facebook

Claim:

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in Punjab after AAP won the elections in the state.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is not related to the Punjab elections.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video and found some people holding placards that read, "Justice for Deep Sindhu" 'Stop Sikh Genocide.'

Image Credit: Twitter

The placards suggest that it is somehow related to Deep Sidhu. Taking this as a hint, we did an open keyword search and found the same video uploaded on 22 February 2022. We can see the same footage as seen in the viral video in this video.

We also found this footage in a video report of VK News, a verified YouTube channel, in which the same video can be seen. According to the report, on 21 February, a rally was organised in Bathinda, Punjab, where slogans of Khalistan Zindabad were raised in the memory of actor Deep Sidhu. During the rally in Bathinda, slogans of Khalistan Zindabad were also raised along with the slogan of Deep Sidhu Zindabad.

It is to be noted that Deep Sidhu died on 15 February, while the Punjab poll results were announced on 10 March, in which AAP won the assembly elections. It clearly means that the video is from before AAP won the Punjab elections.

We also found a video report of NewJ dated 25 February, in which the viral video can be seen. The video's caption reads in English, "Slogans of Khalistan Zindabad in the rally taken out in memory of Deep Sidhu, accused of Lala Fort violence. Police remained spectator." According to the video, police was present in the rally when Pro Khalistan slogans were raised. Also, in this rally, a poster containing the image of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale along with Deep Sidhu can be seen.

Image Credit: Facebook

Who was Deep Sidhu?

Deep Sidhu was an actor in Punjabi films who came into the limelight during the farmers' movement that started in 2020. On 26 January, Deep Sidhu was made the main accused in the Red Fort violence case. However, Deep Sidhu got bail in this case from Tis Hazari Court. Deep Sidhu was killed in a road accident on the night of 15 February 2022.

Conclusion:

Though Poeple indeed raised pro-Khalistan slogans during a rally but the viral video is not related to Aam Aadmi Party as the posts claim. The slogans of Khalistan Zindabad were raised in the memory of actor Deep Sidhu, and the march was taken out in February 2022 in Bathinda, Punjab. The viral video has nothing to do with the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Mob Brutally Thrashing Man In Bihar Falsely Shared As BJP Workers Killing Man After Victory

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Punjab 
AAP 
election 
Slogans 
Khalistan 
Deep Sidhu 
Old Video 
Misleading 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

