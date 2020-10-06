Fact Check: Photo Of Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Smiling Shared As Recent Visit To Hathras

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was allegedly brutally assaulted and tortured by four caste men from her village, died nearly two weeks after the attack on September 29. On October 1, Siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were accosted and detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on their way to Hathras on foot, after their vehicles were stopped by officers on the motorway. They were later released and taken back to Delhi.

In relation to the incident, a photograph of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi is being circulated on social media with the claim that these are visuals from their visit to Hathras. The siblings can be seen in an amicable mood. Viral posts while sharing the photo, wrote, "Opposition leaders going to Hathras with immense sadness on their faces (Translated from Hindi)".

The photo was shared several times on Twitter.













Claim:



Photo is from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Hathras. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search led to the same photo which was carried by several news reports dating back to last year.





According to a report by Indian Express, published on April 27, 2019, the photograph was taken when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ran into each other at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur airport. They were both headed to different directions to attend their respective meetings in the state.



Reportedly, Rahul was on his way to Amethi for an election campaign from the Kanpur airport when he saw his sister who was headed to a different meeting. A video of the meeting was also carried by the report.