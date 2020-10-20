A photo has gone viral on social media, where Priyanka Gandhi is seen wearing a red colour saree and is ringing the bell of the temple. The image is getting viral in the backdrop of Bihar elections that are to be held between October 28 and November 7.

Facebook page, 'I m with Tejashvi Surya' posted the image with the caption, "बिहार चुनाव आ गया है तो दादी की साड़ी अलमारी से निकल गई है लेकिन मिलेगा वहीं जो लटक रहा है |" (Tranlated as: Bihar election has come so grandma's saree is out of the cupboard but you will get what is hanging, i.e; she will get nothing)."





Facebook user Sanjay Kumar posted the same post.





Facebook page, 'Namo Narendra Modi ji' also shared the same image with the same caption.





Claim:



Priyanka Gandhi is wearing a red saree and went to a temple to woo the people of Bihar as Assembly elections are around the edge.

Fact Check:



Neither Priyanka Gandhi nor the security guards present in the picture are wearing facemask which is mandatory protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On searching for the image on Getty Image, we got a photo where Priyanka Gandhi is wearing the same sari. The photo had the caption, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra smiles as she leaves a Durga Temple during an election campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary in Amethi" and was of 2019."





On stock image platform, Flickr, the viral photo was available and it was taken on April 9, 2009.







Thus, the photo is not recent but an old photo of 2019 revived in the backdrop of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.



The video was earlier fact-checked by The Quint.

