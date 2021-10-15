Only Azaan Was Recited During Kisan Nyay rally In Varanasi? No, Video Is Cropped!

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed the Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi on 10 October. A collage of two clips from her public address is being shared on social media claiming that only Azaan (the Muslim call to prayer) was recited during the event.

In the first clip, the Azaan is recited in the background while Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress associates are standing on the stage. In the second clip, a reporter takes bytes of a group of men who seem upset about Azaan recitation for 10 minutes. The men are displeased and state that it is unacceptable in the cultural city of Kashi.

Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party posted the video on Twitter and Facebook. He captioned the video as, "So Priyanka Vadra and Congress ..did this in their Varanasi Rally on 14 October to appease …."

So Priyanka Vadra and Congress ..did this in their Varanasi Rally on 14 Oct to appease … pic.twitter.com/2Mz83sh0Ur — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 14, 2021





Social media users are sharing the collage of two clips with a similar claim on Twitter and Facebook: here, here, here, and here to view.

Claim:

Only Azaan (the Muslim call to prayer) was recited during the address of the Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi by Priyanka Gandhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. In the event, prayers from multiple faiths were recited.

We looked at the shared video on the internet and found a few replies to Sambit Patra's post, which carried other clips from the event. Srinivas BV, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress, replied to Sambit Patra's tweet and posted another video from the same event.

Manipulated Patra,



This also happened at the same Varanasi rally, not to appease anyone but show respect towards all religions. pic.twitter.com/BmgogHsQ0R — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 14, 2021

In the beginning, Priyanka Gandhi recites two Hindu mantras in the Sanskrit language and urges the crowd to chant 'Jai Mata Di'. Later, a person adoring a turban recites Gurbani (Sikh prayers) and urges the public to chant 'Waheguru Ji da Khalsa Waheguru Ji Di Fateh'.

Rohan Gupta, the INC social media department chairperson, replied to Sambit Patra and posted another video from the event.

How low will you stoop ? pic.twitter.com/9IRg9DCGBW — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) October 14, 2021

In the video, the Hindu mantras in the Sanskrit language are recited in the background while Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress associates are standing on the stage.

We did a keyword search on the internet and found a complete video of the Kisan Nyay rally held in Varanasi on 10 October. The video was uploaded by the YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress and was titled, "LIVE: Smt Priyanka Gandhi addresses Kisan Nyay Rally in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh".

In the first 10 minutes of the YouTube video, one can hear that prayers from multiple faiths were recited, along with Azaan. At 5:04, the public can be heard chanting 'Har Har Mahadev. At 5:48, the recitation of Azaan can be heard. And at 8:40, the recitation of Gurbani can be heard. Further, at 54:50, Priyanka Gandhi begins her address by reciting Hindu mantras and greeting the crowd at the festival of Navratri.



Clearly, a cropped clipped from the address of the Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi by Priyanka Gandhi is shared with a false claim that only Azaan (the Muslim call to prayer) was recited during the event. However, prayers from multiple faiths were recited for showcasing religious equality and harmony.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Gandhi Suggest Savarkar To Write Mercy Petitions? No, Rajnath Singh Made False Claim