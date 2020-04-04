Fact Check: British Prince Charles Cured Of COVID-19 With Help Of Ayurveda?

Clarence House, the official residence of The Prince of Wales put out a statement on March 26 saying that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing," read a Clarence House statement read.

On April 2, it was reported that Ayurvedic medicine helped Prince Charles, to be cured of coronavirus.

The Indian Express reported that in a press briefing, Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Goa's Lok Sabha MP Shripad Naik said that the recovery only "validates our age-old practise since thousands of years".

Naik added that he could confidently say so since he got a call from a doctor who runs an Ayurveda resort in Bengaluru.

"I received a phone call from Dr Isaac Mathai, who runs the Soukya Ayurveda resort in Bengaluru. He told me that his treatment of Prince Charles through Ayurveda and Homeopathy has been successful. This is just one example of how the system can work," Naik said.

Claims on similar lines began circulation on Twitter.

"Wow. Prince Charles cured of #COVID19 by Ayurvedic methods in Bangalore.

This is big. Hopefully, the international media will stop mocking Ayurveda now!," a Twitter user wrote.





"Per #Bengaluru doctor, he cured #PrinceCharles of #CoronaVirus by using Ayurveda and Homeopathy medicines ...



Very nice, if true!

Perhaps @MoHFW_INDIA @moayush can speak to this doctor and share the magic-medicines with rest of India?" wrote another.





Claim:



Prince Charles was cured by Ayurveda.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

Ella Lynch, a spokesperson for Prince Charles has denied the claim and called it incorrect information.

"This information is incorrect. The Prince of Wales followed the medical advice of the NHS (National Health Service) in the UK and nothing more," The Indian Express quoted Ella Lynch, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales as saying.

Dr Isaac Mathai has said that Prince Charles is "a patient of his" and he would not comment on the issue.

"I have so many patients and I cannot speak about their health condition because it's a matter of confidentiality," The News Minute quoted Dr Mathai as saying.

In a video statement, on April 2, the Prince of Wales thanked UK's National Health Service for its efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus - luckily with relatively mild symptoms - I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation," the prince said.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

"And at a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres..." the heir to the British throne added.



Therefore, Ayurveda did not cure Prince Charles.

The type of information is fatal during an outbreak as severe as COVID-19 because citizens might underestimate the gravity of the situation and get complacent about protecting themselves on hearing a minister suggest that an Ayurvedic cure exists for COVID-19.

