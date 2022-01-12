Old Image Of PM Modi's Rally Falsely Shared As Recent

The Election Commission recently announced the poll schedule of the election season of 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, which will start from February 2022. The surge in Covid cases has made it difficult for the political parties to organize campaign rallies. However, the Election commission has aimed to conduct Covid-safe elections in 5 states.

Amidst this, an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at a massive crowd from the roof of this car is going viral on social media with a claim that he recently organized a rally as Omicron cases increased in the country. Modi is also addressed in posts as "Mr Super Spreader".

In the photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen with two bodyguards. Also, Yogi Adityanath, with other ministers, can be seen waving at the massive crowd from a truck.

The picture is going viral on various social media platforms with a caption- ओमिक्रोन से लड़ने के लिए जागरूकता रैली करते हुए मोदीजी एंड पार्टी. #Omicron

[English Translation: Modiji and the party are holding an awareness rally to fight Omicron.]



It is being widely shared on Facebook & Twitter.

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a roadshow shared as a photo of a recently conducted rally amid the rising Covid cases in India.



Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The image is from April 2019 and is unrelated to the Omicron virus.

We ran a google reverse image search of the viral image and found a report by Scroll where the same picture was used. According to the report, Narendra Modi had held a mega roadshow in April 2019. After the roadshow, Modi joined in at Dashashwamedh Ghat for "Ganga Aarti". He was accompanied by Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders.

We also found a report by News18 on a similar event. The photo courtesy reads, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during his roadshow, a day ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi."



We also found a tweet by ANI on the day of the roadshow in Varanasi.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/YR7C1qucvm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

BJP Official page had also posted pictures of the event on Twitter:

Conclusion:

From our above investigation, it is proved that the claim of PM Modi waving at the huge crowd is from the Varanasi roadshow that took place in April 2019. Whereas the first lockdown was announced in India on 24 March 2020. It has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

