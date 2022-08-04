Did President Droupadi Murmu Issued Complete Ban On Non-Veg Inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan? No, Viral Claim Is False

On 25 July, Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ended as the President of India. NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu became the first tribal women President of India by defeating the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Meanwhile, a post in the name of Draupadi Murmu is going viral on social media. While sharing this post, people on social media claimed that President Droupadi Murmu had issued orders to completely ban any kind of non-vegetarian feasts or drink inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A Facebook user shared this post which reads, "Full Ban on any kind of non-vegetarian feast or drink in Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Beginning of our Hindu Rashtra. Every morning our President herself will perform the aarti at Brahma muhurta (4 a.m)".

Facebook page The Jaipur Dialouges shared this post which has gain 1.2k likes and 140 shares.





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

President Draupadi Murmu issued orders to completely ban any kind of non-vegetarian feasts or drink inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No such orders were issued by the President Murmu.

During the initial investigation, we searched about the viral claim on the internet with several keywords. It is noteworthy that If President Draupadi Murmu had ordered to ban non veg meals or drink inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it would surely have been big news and all media outlets would have reported it. However, we did not find any report which can verify the viral claim.

However, we did find media report which mentioned that President Murmu is a pure vegetarian. According to the report of The Print dated 27 July 2022, during the President oath taking ceremony, 60 people from Murmu's home district, invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's first tribal president, where the authorities urged them to join a lunch hosted by their 'daughter of the soil'. The lunch was purely vegetarian as the President does not eat non-vegetarian food, not even garlic and onion. The menu comprised sweetcorn vegetable soup, palak paneer, dal arhar tadka, gobi gajar beans, malai kofta, jeera pulao, naan, fresh green salad, boondi raita, kesar rasmalai and fresh fruits.

On searching more, we found a tweet done by the Offical twitter handle of PIB Fact Check in which they denied the viral claim. PIB fact check clarified that no such changes have been made in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Claim: Full ban on any kind of non-vegetarian feast or drink in #RashtrapatiBhawan.#PIBFactCheck



▶️ This claim is #Fake.



▶️ No such changes have been made.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/1WyxPoRtH6 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 3, 2022

We also found that in the past several steps were taken to minimise the cost or expenditure. In May 2020, the then-President Ram Nath Kovind gave order in Rashtrapati Bhavan to set an example by cutting costs, making the best use of resources, and using the money saved to fight COVID-19. This was done in order to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief initiatives. Ram Nath Kovind gave Rashtrapati Bhavan instructions as part of this attempt to minimise consumption costs during ceremonial events by adopting actions like keeping smaller guest lists and minimising the meal menu to the greatest extent possible. However, even then Ram Nath Kovind did not issue orders to ban non-vegetarian food inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



It is evident from our investigation the viral claim of order passed by President Murmu to completely ban all types of Non veg feast and drink inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan is false. This confusion must have arisen because President Murmu is a pure vegetarian. However, no such orders were issued by her. Indian government fact check wing PIB fact check also denied the viral claim. Hence, the viral claim is false.

