Fact Check: Misleading WhatsApp Forward Says Govt Insurance Scheme May Be Availed For COVID-19 Deaths

A WhatsApp Forward is being circulated with the claim that insurance benefits for COVID-19 deaths can be claimed under two of the PM's Suraksha Yojana Schemes, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).



The message resembles an advisory and talks about two existing schemes.

Back in June of this year, Insurance companies were asked to modify their health insurance policies to include expenses incurred for COVID-19 treatment in a Corona Rakshak Policy in July 2020.

"If someone in close relative/friends circle has died due to Covid-19 or for any reason, ask the bank for an account statement or passbook entry from 01-04 to 31-03 of the financial year. Seeing the entry of Rs. 12/- or Rs. 330/- , mark it,Go to the bank and Claim for Insurance. My Humble Request to All of You is that if such cases happen around you," reads the message.

Insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhanmantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) can be claimed for COVID-19 deaths.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading.

PM Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana on 28th August 2015. Under these two schemes were announced for providing social security at affordable premiums for citizens across the country having savings bank accounts.

PMJJBY

The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a one-year life insurance scheme, renewable from year to year, offering coverage for death due to any reason and is available to people in the age group of 18 to 50 years( life cover up to age 55) having a savings bank account who give their consent to join and enable auto-debit.

Under PMJJBY scheme, life cover of Rs. 2 lakhs is available for a one year period stretching from 1st June to 31st May at a premium of Rs.330/- per annum per member and is renewable every year. It is offered/administered through LIC and other Indian private Life Insurance companies. For enrollment, banks have tied up with insurance companies. Participating Bank is the Master policy holder.

The assurance on the life of the member shall terminate on any of the following events and no benefit will become payable there under:

1) On attaining age 55 years (age near birth day) subject to annual renewal up to that date (entry, however, will not be possible beyond the age of 50 years).

2) Closure of account with the Bank or insufficiency of balance to keep the insurance in force.

3) A person can join PMJJBY with one Insurance company with one bank account only.

The specifics of the scheme can be read here.

Therefore, COVID-19 deaths are included in the ambit of reasons where the claim is applicable. However, this scheme will not be applicable if the claimant does not have a bank account or does not belong to the 18-55 age group. Further, COVID-19 deaths of people older than 55 are not liable to benefit from this scheme.

PMSBY

The Pradhanmantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), is applicable in cases of accidental deaths or permanent disabilities.

What Is Meant By Accidental Death?

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, accidental death indicates death caused by the sudden, unintended and fortuitous external and visible event.