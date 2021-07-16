Video Of Drunk Cops During Akhilesh Yadav's Tenure Falsely Linked To Yogi Adityanath Govt

A video of two drunk policemen is viral on social media. In the viral video, a policeman can be seen mixing liquor while sitting on the bonnet of a police jeep. At the same time, another jawan is standing next to the jeep and speaking while waving his hand. It is being claimed that the video is of Uttar Pradesh, where the policemen are openly drinking alcohol. Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the claim, it is being said that under the Yogi government, the people of UP are more afraid of khaki uniforms than the goons.

Posting this video on Facebook, a user wrote, "In the Yogi government, the people of UP are more afraid of khaki uniforms than goons. Look at the Dial 100 police, they are drinking alcohol openly in broad daylight. These police officials have been put on duty in Uttar Pradesh's Jungle Raj. Jai Hind Bharat Mata ki Jai...".

It is widely shared on Twitter as well.

Claim:

The video of policemen openly drinking alcohol is of Yogi Adityanath government tenure.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

This video is from Uttar Pradesh only but of before the tenure of Yogi Adityanath.

When we searched the video with the help of keyframes and certain keywords, we found news related to this video. According to the "News Nation", this video is from Shamli in UP where police constables were openly drinking alcohol on the bonnet of 'Dial 100' car near Titauli outpost. This video was uploaded by "News Nation" on March 14, 2017.

Apart from this, "Punjab Kesari" also did a report on the viral video on 15 March 2017. In this video, it is being told that the policemen were suspended after the video went viral.

We also found an article of Financial Express: 'Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati's BSP exposes Dial 100 service of UP police, video of on-duty drunk cops uploaded'. It was published on 15 March 2017. At that time Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party was in power.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Financial Express

It becomes clear in our investigation that the video through which Yogi Sarkar is being targeted is of Akhilesh Yadav's tenure. Hence, the viral claim is false.

