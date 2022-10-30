This Viral Video Shows UP Police Thrashing Muslims For Pelting Stones On Hindu? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin

A video of police thrashing a few men is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some policemen can be seen beating two people with sticks on a terrace. Later in the video, two JCBs can also be seen. It is said that the viral video is from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Giving this incident a communal spin, netizens claimed that UP Police thrashed Jihadi (Muslim) for pelting stones at Hindus and later bulldozed the building.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "छत पर कुटाई वाली कार्रवाई और नीचे सङक पर बुलङोजर वाली कार्रवाई UP के कानपुर में कुछ जेहादी ने छत से हिन्दुओं और पुलिस पर पथराव किया। इसके बाद कुछ बहादुर पुलिस ने बिना सीढी ही छत पर जाकर पकड़ लिया और घूंसे लाठियां बरसा कर उनकी दिवाली हैप्पी कर दी ,और बिल्डिंग भी तोड़ दिया."

[English Translation: Rooftop action and then bulldozer action on the road. In Kanpur, UP, some jihadis pelted stones on Hindus and police from the terrace. After this some brave cops went to the terrace without a ladder, caught them and made their Diwali happy by showering sticks, and broke the building.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

UP police thrashed Muslims for pelting stones at Hindus.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No communal angle was involved in this case.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to break down the viral video into its keyframes. It led us to a report of ETV Bharat dated 20 October 2022, in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, the viral incident is related to a land dispute. Two youths attacked the police team with brick and stone who had come to demolish the illegally occupied house on the court's order in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Dehat. Police arrested the accused, Kartik and Sameer Gautam in this case.

According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 20 October 2022, there was a land dispute between Satyadev and Motilal going on in the court. While giving judgment in favor of Satyadev, the court directed the police to demolish the illegal house built on the land. In order to comply with the order, on Tuesday, the police came to demolish the house with a bulldozer when the accused Sameer and Karthik started abusing and throwing bricks and stones from the roof of the illegally built house. During this, one youth and some policemen present on the spot got injured. After this, Sameer and Karthik, who were pelting stones from the terrace, were thrashed by police. Police station in-charge Bhognipur said that on the application of Satyadev, a case has been registered under IPC 353, 332, 336 and 504. Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

On searching more, we also found an official statement by Kanpur Dehat Police on this matter. According to it, the police who went to remove the illegal occupation were pelted with stones, after which the stone pelters were taken into judicial custody and sent to jail.

We also contacted Bhogipur SP Tanu Upadhyay, who refuted the viral claim. She said, "The viral claim is false. Both the accused belong to the Hindu community. The viral incident was related to a land dispute, and no communal angle was involved in it. We have arrested the accused and sent them to judicial custody."

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral incident was related to a land dispute and no communal angle was involved in this case. Both the accused Karthik and Sameer belong to the Hindu community. Hence, the viral claim is false.



