Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
"In the battlefield, the young man goes to die, so that he gets 'salary' (Translated to Hindi)" reads the caption of the viral posts.
सेना में जो जवान होता है वो युद्ध की भूमि में मरने के लिए जाता है इसलिए कि उसको तनख़्वाह मिलती है - चोर 😢😡👇@Sumra_tweetspic.twitter.com/M2zxZBvzOA— shahin khan (@khangirl_123) June 22, 2020
सेना में जो जवान होता है वो युद्ध की भूमि में मरने के लिए जाता है इसलिए कि उसको तनख़्वाह मिलती है - चोर 😢😡👇@Sumra_tweets pic.twitter.com/hyQLtRf04n— राकेश मीना करौली राजस्थान (@onlinemeenaji) June 22, 2020
PM Narendra Modi had said that a soldier dies on the battlefield because he receives a salary for it.
The claim is False. A Google Reverse Image search led to a video on Youtube, which is the longer version of the viral clip. Uploaded on March 14, 2017, the video is titled, 'Modi speech related to tiranga yatra'. In the six-minute video, Modi starts the monologues with the same statement as in the viral clip.
The subsequent statements paint a clearer picture as to what the PM meant to say. "... a soldier in the army goes to the battlefield to die. Why, because he is paid? He doesn't go to die in the battlefield because he is paid for it...he is ready to die because he loves his motherland," Modi can be heard
Further, a prior clip of the same video, that was uploaded in 2012 can be found on Youtube. The viral video is the later part of the longer six-minute video mentioned earlier.
Since the video is on the internet since 2012, it is clear that the PM statement was deliberately edited out and posted on social media
On June 19, at an all-party meeting, PM Modi had said: "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured", responding to which the Congress questioned whether the PM meant Indian Territory had been ceded to China.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343
Also Read: Fact Check: Did Bhutan Stop Flow Of Irrigation Water For Indian Farmers?
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.