The Logical Fact Check team investigates the claim that PM Narendra Modi had said that a soldier dies on the battlefield because he receives a salary for it.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 July 2020 8:56 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-01T14:45:18+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A 12-second video clip of Narendra Modi has gone viral with the claim that he said soldiers lay down their lives in the battlefield because they receive a salary.

"In the battlefield, the young man goes to die, so that he gets 'salary' (Translated to Hindi)" reads the caption of the viral posts.






The video with the fake claims comes amid the escalated tensions between India and China after the violent face-off between the two armies in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

Claim:

PM Narendra Modi had said that a soldier dies on the battlefield because he receives a salary for it.

Fact Check:

The claim is False. A Google Reverse Image search led to a video on Youtube, which is the longer version of the viral clip. Uploaded on March 14, 2017, the video is titled, 'Modi speech related to tiranga yatra'. In the six-minute video, Modi starts the monologues with the same statement as in the viral clip.

The subsequent statements paint a clearer picture as to what the PM meant to say. "... a soldier in the army goes to the battlefield to die. Why, because he is paid? He doesn't go to die in the battlefield because he is paid for it...he is ready to die because he loves his motherland," Modi can be heard

Further, a prior clip of the same video, that was uploaded in 2012 can be found on Youtube. The viral video is the later part of the longer six-minute video mentioned earlier.

Since the video is on the internet since 2012, it is clear that the PM statement was deliberately edited out and posted on social media

Modi's Actual Statement On Galwan Valley Clash

On June 19, at an all-party meeting, PM Modi had said: "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured", responding to which the Congress questioned whether the PM meant Indian Territory had been ceded to China.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

