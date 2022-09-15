All section
Caste discrimination
No, Arvind Kejriwals Auto Driver Dinner Host Didnt Have PM Modis Portrait On His Wall
Image Credit: Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal/Wikipedia
Fact Check

No, Arvind Kejriwal's Auto Driver Dinner Host Didn't Have PM Modi's Portrait On His Wall

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Gujarat,  15 Sep 2022 10:38 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the image, people on social media claimed that the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mounted on the wall of the auto driver whose house Kejriwal visited to have dinner yesterday. The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Ahmedabad for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election campaign. On September 12, Arvind Kejriwal had organized a dialogue program with auto drivers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During this, Kejriwal accepted the invitation of an auto driver and had dinner at his house. In the same backdrop, an image is going viral on social media.

In the viral image, Kejriwal can be seen standing with some people inside a house. A picture of PM Narendra Modi on the wall of the house can also be seen. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mounted on the wall of the auto driver whose house Kejriwal visited to have dinner yesterday.

BJP leader Wasim R Khan shared this image and wrote that those people house Kejriwal visited during his Ahmedabad visit were Narendra Modi's fans.



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mounted on the wall of the auto driver whose house Kejriwal visited to have dinner during this Ahmedabad visit.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is edited.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a tweet by Arvind Kejriwal on 12 September 2022. Kejriwal shared images of his visit to the same auto driver's house for dinner. One can see the viral picture in his tweet as well. However, the picture of PM Modi was not presented there, but some other picture was hanging on the wall.

While sharing this image, he wrote a caption which reads, "In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took us home for dinner, introduced us to the whole family, treated us with delicious food and great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection."

Arvind Kejriwal also shared the same image on his Facebook handle as well. Here also, someone else picture was mounted on the wall.

We also compared the viral image with the image shared by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and found that the viral image is edited and PM Modi's image was added using some editing tool. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Comparision (Credit: Twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat also shared this image on their official Facebook handle.

Our investigation shows that the auto driver's house where Arvind Kejriwal had gone to have dinner did not have a photo of Prime Minister Modi on the wall. The viral image is edited and inserted with the help of some editing software tools. Hence, the viral claim is false.




If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Old Man Abusing Karan Johar Is Not Talking About Brahmastra; Viral Claim Is False!

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Gujarat 
AAP 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Auto Driver 
BJP 
Narendra Modi 
Edited 

