No, Arvind Kejriwal's Auto Driver Dinner Host Didn't Have PM Modi's Portrait On His Wall

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Ahmedabad for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election campaign. On September 12, Arvind Kejriwal had organized a dialogue program with auto drivers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During this, Kejriwal accepted the invitation of an auto driver and had dinner at his house. In the same backdrop, an image is going viral on social media.

In the viral image, Kejriwal can be seen standing with some people inside a house. A picture of PM Narendra Modi on the wall of the house can also be seen. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mounted on the wall of the auto driver whose house Kejriwal visited to have dinner yesterday.

BJP leader Wasim R Khan shared this image and wrote that those people house Kejriwal visited during his Ahmedabad visit were Narendra Modi's fans.









It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mounted on the wall of the auto driver whose house Kejriwal visited to have dinner during this Ahmedabad visit.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is edited.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found the viral image in a tweet by Arvind Kejriwal on 12 September 2022. Kejriwal shared images of his visit to the same auto driver's house for dinner. One can see the viral picture in his tweet as well. However, the picture of PM Modi was not presented there, but some other picture was hanging on the wall.

While sharing this image, he wrote a caption which reads, "In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took us home for dinner, introduced us to the whole family, treated us with delicious food and great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection."

अहमदाबाद में ऑटो चालक विक्रमभाई दंताणी बड़े प्यार से अपने घर खाने पर लेकर गए, पूरे परिवार से मिलवाया, स्वादिष्ट खाने के साथ बहुत आदर-सत्कार दिया। इस अपार स्नेह के लिए विक्रमभाई और गुजरात के सभी ऑटो चालक भाइयों का ह्रदय से धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/SiFCZOizaW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal also shared the same image on his Facebook handle as well. Here also, someone else picture was mounted on the wall.

We also compared the viral image with the image shared by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and found that the viral image is edited and PM Modi's image was added using some editing tool. Below you can see the comparison.

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat also shared this image on their official Facebook handle.

Our investigation shows that the auto driver's house where Arvind Kejriwal had gone to have dinner did not have a photo of Prime Minister Modi on the wall. The viral image is edited and inserted with the help of some editing software tools. Hence, the viral claim is false.













