Caste discrimination
PM Modis Photo At Railway Station With Digital Clock Showing 4:20 Is Morphed
Fact Check
PM Modi's Photo At Railway Station With Digital Clock Showing '4:20' Is Morphed

Uttar Pradesh,  22 Dec 2022 10:07 AM GMT

We found that the image showing a digital clock above PM Modi at a railway station read ‘4:20’ is a morphed image. The clock reads ‘1:13’ and was captured on the night of December 24, 2021, during PM Modi’s visit to a railway station in Varanasi.

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a railway station with a digital clock above him that reads '4:20' is going viral on social media. The image is circulated with the claim that the Prime Minister was coincidentally standing beneath a sign that read '4:20', which is associated with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, a criminal offense of fraud.

Claim:

The image shows PM Modi at a railway station. Above him, a digital clock reads 4:20. The image is shared with the caption, "What an apt capture."


Several Twitter users have shared the image with the same claim.

Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code deals with cheating, fraud, and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property. Fraudsters and pranksters are commonly referred to as '420'.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is morphed.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image and found an article of The Times of India published on December 14, 2021. In the image seen in the TOI article, the digital clock reads '1:13'. The article concerns PM Modi's visit to Banaras Railway station to inspect development works in Varanasi. He had made a midnight visit to Varanasi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 14, 2021.

We came across another report by Livemint published on December 14, 2021, titled, 'PM Modi makes a late-night visit to Banaras railway station.' The Livemint reported that PM Modi undertook a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 14, 2021. The Prime Minister visited the Banaras railway station in a late-night visit. The image in Livemint is captioned, "PM Modi makes a late-night visit to Banaras railway station".

In the TOI report, we also came across the original image on PM Modi's Twitter handle. The time on the digital clock in the original photo is '01:13′. Modi's images were uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister around 01:23 AM. The post is captioned, "Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations."

Comparing the original image and the viral image, we observed a watermark on one of the pillars in the background. The watermark further indicates that the image is morphed.

Image Comparison

Conclusion:

We found that the image showing a digital clock above PM Modi at a railway station read '4:20' is a morphed image. The clock reads '1:13' and was captured on the night of December 24, 2021, during PM Modi's visit to a railway station in Varanasi. Thus, we found that the viral image is morphed.

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
