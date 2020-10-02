Fact Check: Did Anti-Farm Reforms Protestors Conduct Mock Funeral Of PM Modi?

A video of a mock funeral of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated on social media with the claim that the incident occurred in Haryana where farmers have been protesting against the recently passed in farm bills.



The bills have triggered massive uproar across the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to the three bills passed in the parliament recently. On the same day, AICC spokesperson Dr Udit Raj shared the video on Facebook. "It's started, huge protest in Haryana but pliable media does not have the courage to show this (Translated to English)" reads the caption.













In the video a crowd can be heard chanting, "Modi is dead, cry, cry loudly, cry together…Khattar is dead." Khattar here refers to the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.

Claim: Video shows PM Modi's mock funeral being held in Haryana amid the anti-farm reform protests. Fact Check:

The claim is false. A reverse image search of video frames led to the same video on youtube but with different audio. The video was uploaded on January 25, 2017.

Since the video has been on the internet since 2017, it must not be related to the recent farmer protests.

At 33 seconds timestamp in the video, one can hear "Ayyayyo Poittare" being said. The Tamil words translate to "Oh he's gone" in English. It does not say where exactly the rally was taken out.

"Exasperated, people have taken out Modi's funeral procession, the first time in India's history," reads the caption of the video in English. A keyword search based on this led to news reports and YouTube videos of similar mock funeral processions of PM Modi. Visuals of his effigies being burnt were also found.