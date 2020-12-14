Fact Check

Fact Check: Did PM Modi Went To See Mukesh Ambani's Grandson?

An old image of Narendra modi during the inauguration of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai has been revived with the false claim of him visiting the couple to see their newly born grandchild.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   14 Dec 2020 12:58 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: Did PM Modi Went To See Mukesh Ambanis Grandson?

The owner of the Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife and the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, have been blessed with a grandson recently. In context to this, an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the couple has gone viral with the claim that PM Modi went to meet the couple on the occasion of their grandson's birth while he did not meet the farmers protesting in Delhi against the three farm-laws passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020.

The image of PM Modi along with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is being shared with the caption, "बंदा मालिक के पोते को देखने हॉस्पिटल पहुंच गया लेकिन किसानों से मिलने का समय नहीं है। जो 17 दिन से ऐसी ठंड और बरसात में खुले आसमान के नीचे बैठे हैं।" (Which translates in English as, "Modi reached the hospital to see the grandson of his owner while he does not have time to meet the farmers, who are sitting beneath the sky for past 17 days despite cold weather and rain.")

Many people shared the image on Twitter.


The image also went viral on Facebook.



Claim:

PM Narendra Modi went to meet Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani on the birth of their grandson.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a Fact Check and found the image was old and unrelated to the birth of Mukesh Ambani's grandson.

The Google reverse image search led us to the report of Financial Express published on October 30, 2014. The report said that PM Narendra Modi went to the inauguration of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.


Another image from the same day can be seen below in which PM Modi, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani can be seen on stage with the backdrop of Reliance Foundation Hospital written on it.


Hence, the image is of the inauguration of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in 2014, and it is being shared with the false claim of PM Modi visiting Mukesh Ambani on the birth of his grandchild.

We also did not find any media report to verify the claim of PM Modi meeting Ambani couple on the birth of their grandson.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: The Cost Of Central Vista Project Is Rs 20,000 Crores, Not Rs 971 Crores

