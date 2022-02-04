Amidst the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls campaign, a screenshot apparently of India TV news bulletin is going viral with a claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has lived in the Jat-land for 20 years. In the viral screenshot of the news bulletin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen wearing a Turban and sunglasses while sitting in his car. The graphic text on the right side of the screen reads, " मै जाटो के घर से लस्सी मांग कर लाता था - नरेंद्र मोदी"

English Translation- "I used to ask for lassi from Jat household - Narendra Modi".

The graphic text on the bottom of the screen reads," मै 20 वर्ष जाट लैंड में रहा हूँ" [English translation - "I have lived in Jat land for 20 years"]

Gaurav Tushir, who is a National Secretary at National Students Union of India shared the image on its official Twitter handle with a caption that reads," लस्सी तब याद आयी जब जाटों ने छठी का दूध याद दिला दिया।" [English meaning - "You started understanding Jats only when they reminded you of their importance"]

Film director Avinash Das shared this viral graphic with a Hindi caption that reads, "तब भी जाटों को किसान आंदोलन के दौरान सड़कों पर मरने के लिए छोड़ दिया? चुनाव आया, तो लस्सी याद आ गयी? भाई जी, अभी छट्ठी का दूध भी याद आएगा."



[English Translation: "The Jats were left to die on the streets during the farmers movement? Now when the election came, you started remembering the lassi? Brother, now you will face severe consequences".]

Social worker and activist Himmat Singh Gujar, shared the viral graphic with a Hindi caption that reads, "जाट भाइयों सावधान रई,सीकला,बिलौना को छुपाकर रखना..कहीं मोदी जी इनको ले जाकर ये कह दे कि ये सब मैंने आविष्कार किया था..क्योंकि जाटों से BJP का रिश्ता 650 साल पुराना हैं."

[English Translation: Jat brothers be careful, hide Rai, Sikla, Bilauna...or else Modi ji will take them and say that I had invented all this...because BJP's relationship with Jats is 650 years old.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

India TV graphics shows PM Modi saying he spend 20 years in Jat's homeland and he used to bring Lassi from the house of Jats.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral graphics is morphed.

As India TV logo is present on the graphic, we searched for the graphic on the YouTube channel of India TV and found a video uploaded on 28 Jan 2022 in which similar graphics can be seen. The video is on PM Modi's address to the National Cadet Corps rally in Delhi on 28 January. During this address, the PM did not mention anywhere that he used to bring lassi from the house of Jats.

We then checked the headlines and ticker and found that at 1.05 pm, India TV channel did not show any statement of Prime Minister Modi as shown in the viral graphic. We then compared the viral graphic with the graphic mentioned in the India TV video report. Below you can see the comparison.



It is evident from our investigation that the viral graphic is morphed and made using an editing software. PM Modi did not say that he spend 20 years in Jat's homeland or he used to bring Lassi from the house of Jats. Hence, the viral claim is false.

