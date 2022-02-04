All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did PM Modi Say That He Used To Bring Lassi From Jats House? No, Viral Graphic Is Morphed

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did PM Modi Say That He Used To Bring Lassi From Jat's House? No, Viral Graphic Is Morphed

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  4 Feb 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

PM Modi did not say that he spent 20 years in Jat's homeland or he used to bring lassi from the house of Jats. The viral graphic is morphed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amidst the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls campaign, a screenshot apparently of India TV news bulletin is going viral with a claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has lived in the Jat-land for 20 years. In the viral screenshot of the news bulletin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen wearing a Turban and sunglasses while sitting in his car. The graphic text on the right side of the screen reads, " मै जाटो के घर से लस्सी मांग कर लाता था - नरेंद्र मोदी"

English Translation- "I used to ask for lassi from Jat household - Narendra Modi".

The graphic text on the bottom of the screen reads," मै 20 वर्ष जाट लैंड में रहा हूँ" [English translation - "I have lived in Jat land for 20 years"]

Gaurav Tushir, who is a National Secretary at National Students Union of India shared the image on its official Twitter handle with a caption that reads," लस्सी तब याद आयी जब जाटों ने छठी का दूध याद दिला दिया।" [English meaning - "You started understanding Jats only when they reminded you of their importance"]

Film director Avinash Das shared this viral graphic with a Hindi caption that reads, "तब भी जाटों को किसान आंदोलन के दौरान सड़कों पर मरने के लिए छोड़ दिया? चुनाव आया, तो लस्सी याद आ गयी? भाई जी, अभी छट्ठी का दूध भी याद आएगा."

[English Translation: "The Jats were left to die on the streets during the farmers movement? Now when the election came, you started remembering the lassi? Brother, now you will face severe consequences".]

Social worker and activist Himmat Singh Gujar, shared the viral graphic with a Hindi caption that reads, "जाट भाइयों सावधान रई,सीकला,बिलौना को छुपाकर रखना..कहीं मोदी जी इनको ले जाकर ये कह दे कि ये सब मैंने आविष्कार किया था..क्योंकि जाटों से BJP का रिश्ता 650 साल पुराना हैं."

[English Translation: Jat brothers be careful, hide Rai, Sikla, Bilauna...or else Modi ji will take them and say that I had invented all this...because BJP's relationship with Jats is 650 years old.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

India TV graphics shows PM Modi saying he spend 20 years in Jat's homeland and he used to bring Lassi from the house of Jats.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral graphics is morphed.

As India TV logo is present on the graphic, we searched for the graphic on the YouTube channel of India TV and found a video uploaded on 28 Jan 2022 in which similar graphics can be seen. The video is on PM Modi's address to the National Cadet Corps rally in Delhi on 28 January. During this address, the PM did not mention anywhere that he used to bring lassi from the house of Jats.

We then checked the headlines and ticker and found that at 1.05 pm, India TV channel did not show any statement of Prime Minister Modi as shown in the viral graphic. We then compared the viral graphic with the graphic mentioned in the India TV video report. Below you can see the comparison.

Comparision (Image Credit: Twitter)

It is evident from our investigation that the viral graphic is morphed and made using an editing software. PM Modi did not say that he spend 20 years in Jat's homeland or he used to bring Lassi from the house of Jats. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Congress Inaugurated Youth Wing Office In Karnataka With Muslim Rituals? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
PM Modi 
Jats 
Punjab 
Punjab Haryana Court 
NCC 
Sattvik Council of India 
Morphed 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X