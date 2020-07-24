Fact Check: Viral Graphic Claims PM Modi Never Imposed President's Rule

A graphic has been doing the rounds which compare the no. of times President's Rule have been imposed by the Prime Ministers who were from the Congress party and by PM Narendra Modi. It claims that PM Modi has never implemented president's rule ever since he came into power in 2014.

Jawaharlal Nehru President's Rule - 8 times Indira Gandhi 21 months of Emergency President's Rule - 50 times Rajiv Gandhi President's Rule - 6 times PV Narsimha Rao President's Rule - 11 times Manmohan Singh President's Rule - 12 times But Modiji is undemocratic

During such situations, the State comes under the direct control of the Central government and the executive authority is exercised through the centrally appointed Governor.

President's rule is the imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution of India on a State whose constitutional machinery has failed. It can be described as a situation when the government of the State cannot carry out its responsibility in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

PM Modi has not imposed President's rule since 2014.

Fact Check:

The claim is False. President's rule has been imposed several times after 2014.

Andhra Pradesh: March 1, 2014 — June 2, 2014

The Centre had decided to impose President's rule in Andhra Pradesh, a week after Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy quit Congress, and resigned as CM due to differing opinions on the bifurcation of the State.

A Union Cabinet decision stated that the AP Legislative Assembly will be placed under suspended animation till June 2, till its term gets over.

The State was bifurcated into Telangana with 10 districts and residuary Andhra Pradesh with 13 districts.

Maharashtra: September 28, 2014 — October 31, 2014

Following the withdrawal of the Nationalist Congress Party's support to the Congress government which reduced it to a minority in the Maharashtra Assembly, Prithviraj Chavan had resigned as the state's Chief Minister.

The BJP, which also ended its 25-year-old alliance with the Shiv Sena then demanded the President's Rule in Maharashtra, a fortnight before the state voted to elect its new government on October 15.

The assembly was kept in suspended animation with President's rule imposed.

Jammu And Kashmir: January 9, 2015 — March 1, 2015

President's rule was imposed on Jammu and Kashmir from January 9, 2015 to March 1,2015. President Pranab Mukherjee had approved the recommendation of J & K Governor N. N. Vohra as deadlock continued in the State over the formation of the new government after voters handed a fractured verdict in assembly elections.

Caretaker Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had requested the Governor to relieve him of his duties and Governor's rule was imposed.

A PDP-BJP alliance subsequently formed government.

Delhi: February 14, 2014 — February 13, 2015

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, which had formed the government with the outside support of the Congress, was unable to introduce the Jan Lokpal Bill and resigned, following which President's rule was imposed

President Pranab Mukherjee imposed President's rule in Delhi and had accepted Arvind Kejriwal government's resignation.

"The President, on the advice of Union cabinet, has imposed President's rule in Delhi. The resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, along with his council of ministers, has been accepted by the President with immediate effect," a press release issued by Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung's office had stated.

The assembly was kept in suspended animation.

Arvind Kejriwal had resigned after his party's efforts to introduce the Jan Lokpal bill aimed at curbing corruption in high places was stalled.

The then Kejriwal government, which survived on outside support of the Congress, had lasted 49 days.

Jammu And Kashmir: January 9, 2016

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, founder of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had died at the age of 79 in New Delhi.

Sayeed's death was the cause for the promulgation of Governor Rule after allies; PDP and BJP deferred the government formation process till the end of the four-day mourning period.

Arunachal Pradesh: January 26, 2016

As a section of Congress MLAs was disqualified by the Speaker, following which the party repeatedly clashed with the Speaker on conducting assembly proceedings. The Governor recommended President's rule

Uttarakhand: March 27, 2016

President Pranab Mukherjee had signed the proclamation under Article 356 of the Constitution dismissing the Congress government headed by Harish Rawat and placing the Assembly under suspended animation based on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet.

According to the Centre, the continuance of the Rawat government was "immoral and unconstitutional", after March 18, 2016, when the Speaker had declared the Appropriation Bill "passed" in controversial circumstances without allowing a division pressed for by 35 MLAs, including 9 rebel Congress legislators.

Jammu And Kashmir: June 2017

Central rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2017 after the resignation of the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, when the BJP withdrew support from the PDP led government.

Jammu And Kashmir: December 2018

The central government had imposed President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir starting from December 20, 2018.

A communication from the governor's office was sent to the centre and subsequently, it was moved to the Union Cabinet for its nod.

Maharashtra: November 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind had approved a proclamation imposing President's Rule in Maharashtra, following a recommendation from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Assembly was kept under suspended animation.

Koshyari had taken the decision a day after he invited the third-largest party in the Assembly, the NCP, to explore the possibility of forming a government in the State.

According to a senior Home Ministry official, soon after the Governor's report was sent, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met and approved a recommendation to the President to issue a proclamation under Article 356(1) of the Constitution.

What Can Lead To President's Rule In A State?

(1) State Legislature is unable to elect a leader as Chief Minister

(2) Collapse of a Coalition due to disagreements, parting ways within the members

(3) Serious breakdown of law and order

(4) Elections postponed due to ineludible reasons

(5) Loss of majority in the state assembly

(6) Shoot up of insurgency or rebellion

The number of times President's Rule has been imposed in India in the last few decades has been listed here.

