Caste discrimination
Did PM Narendra Modi Inaugurate Same Trains Twice? No, Photos Viral With False Claim

Credit: Wikipedia/Narendra Modi, Twitter/Rohan Gupta, Twitter/ United India

Fact Check

Did PM Narendra Modi Inaugurate Same Trains Twice? No, Photos Viral With False Claim

Shivam Singh

Writer: Shivam Singh  (Remote Intern) 

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

India,  14 Oct 2022 12:18 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

A set of photos have gone viral on social media, with the assertion that Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the same train twice, once in 2019 and once in 2022.

A set of photos have gone viral on social media, with the assertion that Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the same train twice, once in 2019 and once in 2022. Modi can be seen inaugurating a train in the viral photographs.

Claim:

Many Social Media Users including Rohan Gupta, the national spokesperson of the Congress Party shared the viral images with the same claim. While sharing he wrote," डबल इंजन सरकार का एक ही काम का डबल उद्घाटन।वाह मोदीजी वाह! 2019. 2022"

[English Translation: Double engine double opening of same work of Govt.Wow Modiji!2019 2022]

Another user on Twitter with the username,'@RAJSpeaks_IN' shared the collage with the caption," सबकुछ डबल .. उदघाटन भी 🤣🤣🤣"

[English Translation: Everything double even the opening]

Another user on Twitter with the username,' United_India' shared a video containing cropped video of both the inauguration, with the caption,"डबल इंजन सरकार का एक ही काम का डबल उद्घाटन वाह मोदी जी वाह!"

[English Translation: Double engine double opening of same work of Gov Wow Modiji!"]


Claim:

The train which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in 2019 was again inaugurated by him in 2022.

Fact Check:

Using the InVid's reverse image search feature, the Logical Indian fact-check team conducted a reverse image search of both the images and discovered that both the images are of different inauguration. In the first image PM is inaugurating the Ahemdabad metro and in the second image, he is inaugurating the Vande-Bharat train.

On performing the reverse image search of the first picture, we found the same image in an article by the Free Press Journal published on 19th, May 2019. It said that, PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Ahemdabad Metro first phase, takes a ride.

Various other news portals such as Economic Times, Outlook and Times Of India also reported the same event.



The reverse image search of the second viral image led us to an article of Economic Times dated 30th September 2022 , which said, Prime Minister flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande-Bharat Express.


We could also found the photos of the inauguration of Vande-Bharat train by Mr. Modi, shared on his official Twitter handle.

Conclusion:

We found that the images shared claiming to be of the same inauguration, were of different inaugurations. One was of 2019, during the Ahemdabad metro rail and the second one of the Vande-Bharat Express train, inaugurated in 2022. Hence the claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Unrelated Image Shared With As Akhilesh Yadav Performing Last Rites Of His Father

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Shivam Singh
PM Narendra Modi. Train 
Vande Bharat 
Ahemdabad Metro Rail 
inauguration 

