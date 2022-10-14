Did PM Narendra Modi Inaugurate Same Trains Twice? No, Photos Viral With False Claim

A set of photos have gone viral on social media, with the assertion that Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the same train twice, once in 2019 and once in 2022. Modi can be seen inaugurating a train in the viral photographs.

Claim:

Many Social Media Users including Rohan Gupta, the national spokesperson of the Congress Party shared the viral images with the same claim. While sharing he wrote," डबल इंजन सरकार का एक ही काम का डबल उद्घाटन।वाह मोदीजी वाह! 2019. 2022"

[English Translation: Double engine double opening of same work of Govt.Wow Modiji!2019 2022]

डबल इंजन सरकार का एक ही काम का डबल उद्घाटन।वाह मोदीजी वाह! 2019 2022 pic.twitter.com/1iVjgUAttI — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) September 30, 2022

Another user on Twitter with the username,'@RAJSpeaks_IN' shared the collage with the caption," सबकुछ डबल .. उदघाटन भी 🤣🤣🤣"

[English Translation: Everything double even the opening]

Another user on Twitter with the username,' United_India' shared a video containing cropped video of both the inauguration, with the caption,"डबल इंजन सरकार का एक ही काम का डबल उद्घाटन वाह मोदी जी वाह!"

[English Translation: Double engine double opening of same work of Gov Wow Modiji!"]





Claim:

The train which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in 2019 was again inaugurated by him in 2022.

Fact Check:

Using the InVid's reverse image search feature, the Logical Indian fact-check team conducted a reverse image search of both the images and discovered that both the images are of different inauguration. In the first image PM is inaugurating the Ahemdabad metro and in the second image, he is inaugurating the Vande-Bharat train.

On performing the reverse image search of the first picture, we found the same image in an article by the Free Press Journal published on 19th, May 2019. It said that, PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Ahemdabad Metro first phase, takes a ride.

Various other news portals such as Economic Times, Outlook and Times Of India also reported the same event.









The reverse image search of the second viral image led us to an article of Economic Times dated 30th September 2022 , which said, Prime Minister flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande-Bharat Express.





We could also found the photos of the inauguration of Vande-Bharat train by Mr. Modi, shared on his official Twitter handle.



Travelled on board the Vande Bharat Express! It was a delight to meet women start-up entrepreneurs, talented youth, those associated with the Railways team and those involved in building the Vande Bharat train. It was a memorable journey. pic.twitter.com/eHKAhMlRCc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2022

Conclusion:

We found that the images shared claiming to be of the same inauguration, were of different inaugurations. One was of 2019, during the Ahemdabad metro rail and the second one of the Vande-Bharat Express train, inaugurated in 2022. Hence the claim is false.

