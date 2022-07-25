PM Modi Ignored President Kovind During His Farewell? No, Opposition Leaders Shared Cropped Video

On 25 July, Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ended as President of India. On 23rd July, there was a farewell ceremony in his honour in the central hall of Parliament House. From Prime Minister Modi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the entire Parliament bid farewell to him.

In this context, a 6 Second long clip of the same event is going viral on social media. In the viral video, President Ram Nath Kovind can be seen bowing before Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands, while it appears that PM Modi deliberately ignored him. While sharing this video, many opposition leaders claimed that PM Modi disrespected President Ram Nath Kovind by not greeting him back.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh shared this video and wrote, "ऐसा अपमान Very Sorry Sir ये लोग ऐसे ही हैं, आपका कार्यकाल ख़त्म अब आपकी तरफ़ देखेंगे भी नही."

[English Translation: Such an insult, Very Sorry, Sir. These people are like this only. Your term is over; now they will not even look at you.]

ऐसा अपमान Very Sorry Sir

ये लोग ऐसे ही हैं, आपका कार्यकाल ख़त्म अब आपकी तरफ़ देखेंगे भी नही। pic.twitter.com/xaGIOkuyDM — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 24, 2022

Many opposition leaders like Karti P Chidambaram, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi, Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, and MLA Virendra Chaudhary also shared this viral video.



Offered without any comments pic.twitter.com/zOfLFupBe6 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 24, 2022





When 'Photograph' is more important than the outgoing 'President' 📸 @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/27wQrhe2Gj — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 23, 2022

















India's Prime Minister ignores country's 'Dalit' President and prioritizes the camera! pic.twitter.com/q8BvAX0Vxk — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 23, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A viral video shows PM Modi disrespecting President Ram Nath Kovind by not greeting him back.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is cropped and shared out of context.

Since President Kovind's farewell was a recent event, so we did a google search and found the extended version of the viral video on the official YouTube channel of Sansad TV, dated 23 July 2022. The title of the video reads, "President Kovind's departure from the Central Hall of Parliament I Farewell function." In the viral video,

President Kovind extends his folded hands to the visitors after the Farewell speech

. At 36:27 timestamp, PM Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind with folded hands. Later, the President moves on to greet Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and PM Modi lowers his hands back, which was shared by many leaders claiming that PM Modi did not even greet the President.





PM Modi greeting President Ram Nath Kovind

Sansad TV also shared the still of the video on their official Twitter handle.

On searching more, we also found that the official handle of the President Of India tweeted a picture of PM Modi greeting President Kovind with folded hand during the farewell ceremony. The tweet's caption reads, "President Ram Nath Kovind attended the farewell function in the Central Hall of Parliament today."



President Ram Nath Kovind attended the farewell function in the Central Hall of Parliament today.



Details: https://t.co/cu7Gsg4wGj pic.twitter.com/CvCZzgwdDZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 23, 2022

It is evident from our investigation the viral video is edited. In the original video, PM Modi greeted the President with folded hand. Many opposition leaders shared the cropped version of the original video. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

