All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
PM Modi Ignored President Kovind During His Farewell? No, Opposition Leaders Shared Cropped Video

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

PM Modi Ignored President Kovind During His Farewell? No, Opposition Leaders Shared Cropped Video

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  25 July 2022 11:21 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh shared this video and wrote, "Such an insult, Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you." We found that the viral video is edited.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On 25 July, Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ended as President of India. On 23rd July, there was a farewell ceremony in his honour in the central hall of Parliament House. From Prime Minister Modi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the entire Parliament bid farewell to him.

In this context, a 6 Second long clip of the same event is going viral on social media. In the viral video, President Ram Nath Kovind can be seen bowing before Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands, while it appears that PM Modi deliberately ignored him. While sharing this video, many opposition leaders claimed that PM Modi disrespected President Ram Nath Kovind by not greeting him back.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh shared this video and wrote, "ऐसा अपमान Very Sorry Sir ये लोग ऐसे ही हैं, आपका कार्यकाल ख़त्म अब आपकी तरफ़ देखेंगे भी नही."

[English Translation: Such an insult, Very Sorry, Sir. These people are like this only. Your term is over; now they will not even look at you.]

Many opposition leaders like Karti P Chidambaram, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi, Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, and MLA Virendra Chaudhary also shared this viral video.






It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A viral video shows PM Modi disrespecting President Ram Nath Kovind by not greeting him back.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is cropped and shared out of context.

Since President Kovind's farewell was a recent event, so we did a google search and found the extended version of the viral video on the official YouTube channel of Sansad TV, dated 23 July 2022. The title of the video reads, "President Kovind's departure from the Central Hall of Parliament I Farewell function." In the viral video,

President Kovind extends his folded hands to the visitors after the Farewell speech

. At 36:27 timestamp, PM Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind with folded hands. Later, the President moves on to greet Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and PM Modi lowers his hands back, which was shared by many leaders claiming that PM Modi did not even greet the President.


PM Modi greeting President Ram Nath Kovind
PM Modi greeting President Ram Nath Kovind

Sansad TV also shared the still of the video on their official Twitter handle.

On searching more, we also found that the official handle of the President Of India tweeted a picture of PM Modi greeting President Kovind with folded hand during the farewell ceremony. The tweet's caption reads, "President Ram Nath Kovind attended the farewell function in the Central Hall of Parliament today."

It is evident from our investigation the viral video is edited. In the original video, PM Modi greeted the President with folded hand. Many opposition leaders shared the cropped version of the original video. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Viral With Misleading Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
PM Modi 
Ram Nath Kovind 
Farewell 
Speech 
AAP 
edited video 

Must Reads

Towards Dignified Lives! Pune Civic Body Hires Transgenders As Security Guards, Green Marshals
Was Boris Johnson Interrogated By British Police Following His Resignation? No, Viral Video Is A Spoof!
PM Modi Ignored President Kovind During His Farewell? No, Opposition Leaders Shared Cropped Video
'Off-Roading Experience': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video Of Road With '40 Potholes In A 200 M Stretch'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X