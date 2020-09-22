Fact Check: Did PM Modi Celebrate His Birthday With Industrialists This Year?

Fact Check

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a viral video shows PM Modi celebrating his birthday with industrialists.

The Logical Indian Crew
22 Sep 2020
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak
Image credit: India Today

A video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows PM Modi celebrating his birthday with industrialists.





Claim:

Video shows PM Modi celebrating his birthday with industrialists.

Fact Check:

A Google Reverse Image search was done for the video, by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.


This led to a Youtube video which was uploaded by 'ANI News Official' on their YouTube channel back in July 2017.

According to the description of the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of a mobile water filtration plant at the Dor beach in Israel's Haifa on July 6, 2017. PM Modi was also accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video was a part of the three-day tour of PM to the Middle East nation following which he left for Germany to attend the G20 summit which was held in Hamburg on July 7 and 8 of that year.

ANI had also posted photographs from the event on their Twitter account.

Below is a screenshot of a report on the event:


Further, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu had tweeted a similar video on 6 July 2017.

It is noteworthy to mention that PM Modi's birthday is on September 17, however, the videos are from July. Therefore, the videos are unrelated to his birthday.

Also Read: Fact Check: Fake Claim Of Nirav Modi Saying He Was Forced By Congress To Escape The Country Resurfaces

Claim Review :  Video shows PM Modi celebrating his birthday with industrialists.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
