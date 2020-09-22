Fact Check: Did PM Modi Celebrate His Birthday With Industrialists This Year?

A video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows PM Modi celebrating his birthday with industrialists.
Claim:
Video shows PM Modi celebrating his birthday with industrialists.
Fact Check:
A Google Reverse Image search was done for the video, by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.
This led to a Youtube video which was uploaded by 'ANI News Official' on their YouTube channel back in July 2017.
According to the description of the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of a mobile water filtration plant at the Dor beach in Israel's Haifa on July 6, 2017. PM Modi was also accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
The video was a part of the three-day tour of PM to the Middle East nation following which he left for Germany to attend the G20 summit which was held in Hamburg on July 7 and 8 of that year.
ANI had also posted photographs from the event on their Twitter account.
Below is a screenshot of a report on the event:
Further, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu had tweeted a similar video on 6 July 2017.