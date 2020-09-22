Fact Check: Did PM Modi Celebrate His Birthday With Industrialists This Year?

A video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows PM Modi celebrating his birthday with industrialists.

















Video shows PM Modi celebrating his birthday with industrialists. Fact Check: A Google Reverse Image search was done for the video, by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.





This led to a Youtube video which was uploaded by 'ANI News Official' on their YouTube channel back in July 2017.

According to the description of the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of a mobile water filtration plant at the Dor beach in Israel's Haifa on July 6, 2017. PM Modi was also accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video was a part of the three-day tour of PM to the Middle East nation following which he left for Germany to attend the G20 summit which was held in Hamburg on July 7 and 8 of that year. ANI had also posted photographs from the event on their Twitter account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi given a demonstration of a mobile water filtration plant, at Dor beach in Haifa, Israel #IndiaIsraelFriendship pic.twitter.com/E88gKuAqkE — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2017

Further, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu had tweeted a similar video on 6 July 2017.

נסעתי עם רה״מ מודי ברכב מיוחד להתפלת מים, שמסוגל לספק מי שתייה ל-22,000 איש ביום. ישראל מובילה בעולם במחזור מים. נשתף פעולה עם הודו בתחום זה pic.twitter.com/EJG361FZX4 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 6, 2017