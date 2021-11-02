All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
PM Modi Travelled By Taxi During His Visit To Vatican City? No, Viral Image Is Morphed

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

PM Modi Travelled By Taxi During His Visit To Vatican City? No, Viral Image Is Morphed

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  2 Nov 2021 10:36 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A morphed photo is being circulated with a claim that PM Modi had to take a taxi during his visit to Vatican city.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The sixteenth meeting of the G20 Summit took place in Rome, the capital city of Italy, on 30–31 October 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Summit, and during his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Vatican City and met Pope Francis.

Against this backdrop, a set of images of PM Modi is viral on social media, mocking him. In the viral images, one can see a Volkswagen car with a board of Taxi logo over it. PM Modi can be seen getting out of the car. It is being claimed that a taxi was arranged for PM Modi to go to the Vatican city.

While sharing these images, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "इटली में टैक्सी से चलना पड़ रहा है... जब विपक्षी होकर हमें यह अच्छा नहीं लग रहा है तो सोच सकते हैं कि- बेचारे भक्त अपने भगवान की विदेश में हो रही इस घनघोर बेइज्जती को कैसे बर्दाश्त कर रहे होंगे| 8000 करोड़ का स्वयं के लिए विमान खरीदने का क्या फायदा."

[English translation: In Italy, he has to move around in a taxi... when being in opposition, we don't like it then you can imagine how the BJP fans would take this epic insult meted out to their God in a foreign country. What is the use of buying a plane for yourself worth 8000 crores.]

Another Twitter user while sharing these images wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "इटली में साहब को टैक्सी से चलना पड़ रहा है| अंधभक्तो की वैसे जली होगी| अंधभक्तो देख लो तुम्हारे नरेंद्र मोदी विदेशों में कितनी इज़्ज़त है....बस यूँ ही."

[English Translation: In Italy, sir has to travel by Taxi. Blind devotees would have felt so insulted. Blind Bhakts, see how much respect your Narendra Modi has in foreign countries.]

It is being viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

PM Modi travelled by Taxi during his visit to Vatican city.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral images are morphed.

We conducted a google reverse image search of the viral image and found similar images in two different tweets done by the official Twitter handle of Newsagency 'ANI' dated October 30 2021. While sharing this tweet, they wrote a caption that reads, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from the Vatican after his meeting with Pope Francis." In this original tweet, one cannot see the Taxi board over the car.

News agency ANI has also shared the video of PM Modi's visit on its Twitter handle on October 30. In the one minute 18 second video, PM Modi's convoy can be seen entering the Vatican City, and there is no taxi board on any of the vehicles seen in it. The caption of the video reads, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vatican City to meet Pope Francis. He is accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar."

ANI also shared the pictures of his visit to Vatican City, in which the viral image can also be seen. However, there was no Taxi signboard mentioned on the car. It clearly means that the viral images are morphed.

We also compared the viral and the original images. Below you can see the comparison.

Comparision

To sum up, the viral image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using taxis in his convoy of official vehicles during his visit to Vatican City is morphed. In the original images shared by news agency ANI, there is no Taxi board on the car.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: UP Police Beat Up Man For Celebrating Pakistan Win Against India? No, Viral Video Is Old

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
PM Modi 
Italy 
Rome 
G20 Summitt 
Taxi 
Car 
Morphed 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X