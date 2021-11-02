PM Modi Travelled By Taxi During His Visit To Vatican City? No, Viral Image Is Morphed

The sixteenth meeting of the G20 Summit took place in Rome, the capital city of Italy, on 30–31 October 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Summit, and during his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Vatican City and met Pope Francis.

Against this backdrop, a set of images of PM Modi is viral on social media, mocking him. In the viral images, one can see a Volkswagen car with a board of Taxi logo over it. PM Modi can be seen getting out of the car. It is being claimed that a taxi was arranged for PM Modi to go to the Vatican city.

While sharing these images, a Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "इटली में टैक्सी से चलना पड़ रहा है... जब विपक्षी होकर हमें यह अच्छा नहीं लग रहा है तो सोच सकते हैं कि- बेचारे भक्त अपने भगवान की विदेश में हो रही इस घनघोर बेइज्जती को कैसे बर्दाश्त कर रहे होंगे| 8000 करोड़ का स्वयं के लिए विमान खरीदने का क्या फायदा."

[English translation: In Italy, he has to move around in a taxi... when being in opposition, we don't like it then you can imagine how the BJP fans would take this epic insult meted out to their God in a foreign country. What is the use of buying a plane for yourself worth 8000 crores.]

Another Twitter user while sharing these images wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "इटली में साहब को टैक्सी से चलना पड़ रहा है| अंधभक्तो की वैसे जली होगी| अंधभक्तो देख लो तुम्हारे नरेंद्र मोदी विदेशों में कितनी इज़्ज़त है....बस यूँ ही."

[English Translation: In Italy, sir has to travel by Taxi. Blind devotees would have felt so insulted. Blind Bhakts, see how much respect your Narendra Modi has in foreign countries.]

It is being viral on Facebook and Twitter.

PM Modi travelled by Taxi during his visit to Vatican city.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral images are morphed.

We conducted a google reverse image search of the viral image and found similar images in two different tweets done by the official Twitter handle of Newsagency 'ANI' dated October 30 2021. While sharing this tweet, they wrote a caption that reads, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from the Vatican after his meeting with Pope Francis." In this original tweet, one cannot see the Taxi board over the car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from the Vatican after his meeting with Pope Francis pic.twitter.com/KXdOyKvPSA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

News agency ANI has also shared the video of PM Modi's visit on its Twitter handle on October 30. In the one minute 18 second video, PM Modi's convoy can be seen entering the Vatican City, and there is no taxi board on any of the vehicles seen in it. The caption of the video reads, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vatican City to meet Pope Francis. He is accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar."

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vatican City to meet Pope Francis



He is accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/JZiMbXUtLN — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

ANI also shared the pictures of his visit to Vatican City, in which the viral image can also be seen. However, there was no Taxi signboard mentioned on the car. It clearly means that the viral images are morphed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Vatican City to meet Pope Francis pic.twitter.com/rWCNxl7mVI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

We also compared the viral and the original images. Below you can see the comparison.

Comparision

To sum up, the viral image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using taxis in his convoy of official vehicles during his visit to Vatican City is morphed. In the original images shared by news agency ANI, there is no Taxi board on the car.



