PIB Fact Check False: Yogendra Yadav's Tweet Of Gujarat Police On UP Election Duty In UP Stands Corrected

Yogendra Yadav, former AAP leader and National President of Swaraj India party, tweeted a video saying Gujarat Police came to conduct elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, a Gujarat Police personnel can be seen clearing out the traffic, and one policeman in an election duty bus can be heard saying, "Ayega to Modi hi". At 13 seconds of this video, police personnel can be heard saying, "Aayenge to Yogi hi." Yogendra Yadav mentioned that the video is of 6th March and was taken on the route from Narayanpur, District Mirzapur to Varanasi.

देखिए! यह गुजरात पुलिस है जो यूपी में चुनाव संपन्न करने आई है।

यह वीडियो आज 6 मार्च का है, नारायणपुर,जिला मिर्जापुर से वाराणसी मार्ग पर।

अब चुनाव आयोग का क्या कहना है? pic.twitter.com/MJV3bU792b — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) March 6, 2022

A verified Twitter user, Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. also shared this viral claim.

Soon, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check tweeted this video, calling it misleading. PIB mentioned in their tweet that no company of Gujarat Police has come to Varanasi for election duty.



Claim:

PIB fact check claimed that Gujarat Police did not go to UP to conduct polls.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim made by PIB and found it to be false. ASP Mirzapur confirmed that Gujarat Police had been posted in Uttar Pradesh for assembly elections.

During the initial investigation, we found a tweet by Mirzapur Police on this matter. While replying to Yogendra Yadav's tweet, Mirzapur police tweeted that the constable in the video has been removed from duty point and necessary action has been taken. It clearly means that Yogendra Yadav's claim is true.

We then observed the video, and we found a few details which conclude that the police personnel are from Gujarat Police. They came to conduct the elections in Uttar Pradesh:

1. Gujarat Police uniform and badge can be seen in the video.

2. Vidhan Sabha election 2022, Election Duty, Gujarat Police can be seen written on the bus in the viral video.

Yogendra Yadav also tweeted a clearer picture of the bus. It is to be noted that the bus registration number starts with "UP", which means Uttar Pradesh.

We contacted Sanjay Kumar, ASP city Mirzapur, yesterday for further information. While talking to The Logical Indian, Sanjay Kumar said, "The Gujarat Police has been posted in Uttar Pradesh for assembly elections. It is a normal phenomenon; however, the comment by the police officer in the video is made on a personal level. The constable has been removed from duty point, and necessary action is being taken." Kumar further added, "The Gujarat police have been informed about the matter, and if needed, they would carry out the required investigation in the matter."

He also said that the polling is smooth, and the police are available on the field.

It is evident from our investigation that Gujarat police is in UP for election duty, but the comment made by the police officer is personal. It clearly means that the PIB fact check tweet claiming that Yogendra Yadav's tweet is false. The PIB fact check falsely claimed Gujarat Police didn't go to UP to conduct polls.

