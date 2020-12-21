Fact Check: PIB Fact-Check Claiming 'Intelligence Bureau Recruitment Circular" False Is Actually True

Fact Check

PIB Fact Check team fact-checked a circular viral on social media on Intelligence Bureau Recruitment and claimed it to be false. Later Intelligence Bureau said the circular was true.

21 Dec 2020
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak
On December 16, 2020, PIB Fact-Check team, a unit of Press Information Bureau of India, did a fact check on a circular shared online and called it to be fake. The circular was for the job role of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-Grade B in Intelligence Bureau of India and was claimed to be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Later the Tweet was taken down by PIB.




Claim:

PIB Fact Check claims Ministry of Home Affairs has not issued any job requirement circular.

Fact Check:

Publications Division, a repository of books and journals of Intelligence and Broadcast Ministry tweeted on December 17, notifying, "Advertisement of MHA being published in Employment News is genuine."


Employment News, a weekly job journal of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also tweeted on December 17 to clarify, "the notification by PIB Fact Check claiming no recruitment circulars were issued by MHA was false."

Hence, the tweet by PIB Fact Check team about recruitment circular issued by MHA was false and the Ministry of Home Affairs has actually issued the circular for the job.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

