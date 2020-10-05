Fact Check

Fact Check: Photos From Road Accident Shared As Recent Rape In Punjab

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a set of viral photographs show a police official from Punjab who was raped and murdered in Amritsar.

A set of photographs of a policewoman are being shared widely on social media with the claim that she was raped and murdered in Amritsar, Punjab.

One of these photos includes an ID, according to which the name of the policewoman is Nomi, daughter of Salim Masih.

"Police constable murdered in Punjab. Is the police also not safe? Answer: Yes, no daughters are safe in the whole of India. In the Corona era, bills are passed overnight, laws are made overnight, but the daughters are raped every day, why should the government make a strict law for it? (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post. The post had garnered over 1000 reactions at the time of writing this report.




The Logical Indian will not be reproducing the photos in this report to protect the identity of the woman.

Claim:

Photos show a police official from Punjab who was raped and murdered in Amritsar.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A keyword search based on the ID led to news reports from October 1, 2020.


According to a report by The Tribune, a woman police constable, Nomi, who was a part of the miscellaneous store keeping (MSK) branch in Amritsar died after a speedy SUV hit her scooter near Sangatpura village in the early hours of October 1.

A resident of Kala Afgana village in Batala, she was on her way to attend work near Golden Temple, in light of an impending visit of SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) president and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The police informed that when she reached near Shagna De Vehra, marriage resort, a speedy Mahindra Scorpio SUV hit her scooter, claiming her life on the spot. The accused reportedly fled the spot.

Further, Factly published the FIR that was registered in connection to the accident. According to the FIR, it was registered under sections 304-A and 427 of IPC.

Below is a screenshot of the FIR:


Section 304-A talks about 'Causing death by negligence.' and Section 427 covers 'Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees.' Nowhere in the FIR rape is mentioned.

Therefore, the policewoman in the viral photos lost her life to a road accident. She was not raped and murdered.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

