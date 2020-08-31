Fact Check

Fact Check: Unrelated Photos Shared As Flooded NEET/JEE Exam Centres

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that viral photographs show the current situation of flooded NEET/JEE Exam Centres.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 Aug 2020
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Unrelated Photos Shared As Flooded NEET/JEE Exam Centres

Social media is abuzz with public discourse surrounding the medical and engineering entrance exams, JEE-Mains and NEET. In light of this, a set of photographs showing flooded areas is being shared with the claim that these areas are the NEET/JEE 2020 examination centres.

"This is the condition of examination centres and govt. wants to conduct exam's," reads the caption of one such post. At the time of writing this report, it was shared over 1000 times.








Photographs show the current situation of flooded NEET/JEE Exam Centres.

The claim is false. A reverse image search of the four photos showed that the photos are old.

Image 1:

The photo was found in a report by Patrika from 2016. According to the report, schools were closed down due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh. Students and teachers who had already arrived at the school were evacuated after heavy rains which caused flooding in and around the school.


Image 2:

The second image was found in a News 18 report dating back to 2017. The image has been credited to AP. "Commuters make their way through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017," reads the caption of the photo.


The photograph was also found on accuweather.com. The photo is captioned, "Commuters make their way through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)"

Image 3:

The third image in the viral posts was found to be from Haridwar, Uttarakhand as reported by Jagran back in 2019. According to the report, low-lying areas in Haridwar were clogged with water after heavy rains.


Image 4:

The fourth image was found in an article published by Jagran in 2019. The report talked about flooding in Patna due to heavy rains.


Therefore, old photographs have been revived with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Photographs show the current situation of flooded NEET/JEE Exam Centres.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
