Fact Check: Unrelated Photographs Shared As Recent Farmer Protest From Haryana & Punjab

The Logical Indian fact check team investigates whether a set of photographs that is doing the rounds is from the farmer protests in Haryana and Punjab.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   18 Sep 2020 10:56 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Unrelated Photographs Shared As Recent Farmer Protest From Haryana & Punjab

Farmers in Haryana and Punjab have been agitating and carrying out mass demonstrations against three ordinances — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 — promulgated by the NDA government.

These ordinances, which farmers say are "anti-farmer", says that it aim to provide a barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside notified farm mandis and to empower farmers into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce.

Congress leader Kirti Azad tweeted on September 11, four photographs and wrote in Hindi, "Did you see this on the news channel today? Do you know who these people are? No? Do you know that they were stopped near the Delhi border? These are our providers. These farmers who provide us food were stopped at the Delhi border. If you have any sympathy for them, share this widely on social media."


At the time of writing this report, the tweet was shared over 250 times.



Claim:

Photographs are from the ongoing farmer protests in Haryana and Punjab.

Fact Check:

Two of the four photographs in a set of four are not related to the recent farmer protests.

Photograph 1:


The first photo is of a little girl crying. A reverse image search of this photo led to a report by Daily Mail, which identified the girl as Michaela. In the picture, she is seen reacting to an approaching nurse about to give her a flu shot. The report carried several other photos of her apart from the viral one.


A report by ET Online carried a video of the incident.

Photograph 2:


A reverse image search of above photo led to a report by Patrika from 2017 which said that the photograph shows a dead body carried in a funeral procession by farmers protesting against the Rajasthan government demanding a full loan waiver and fair prices for the crops.

Below is a screenshot of the translated version of the report:


Photograph 3,4:


The other two photographs were found in a report by Gaon Connection on Pipli farmers' protest which was published on September 10. The Logical Indian reached out to Mithilesh Das, the Chief Reporter who confirmed that the pictures are recent.

