Fact Check: Photo Of School Children Hanging From Wire Bridge Is Not From Uttarakhand

A photograph showing children in school uniform holding on to a cable bridge is being circulated with the claim that it is from Uttarakhand.



"These pictures are of the same country where a grand temple is being built at a cost of crores. This is a picture of Uttarakhand children going to school and our country is moving towards bullet train? (Translated to English)" reads the caption of one such post.





The claim is false. A reverse image search on Yandex indicated that the photograph is from Nepal. A report which carried the viral image also mentioned that it is from Nepal.





A 2016 article by The Telegraph which has also carried a similar photograph stated that the image is from Dhading village, Benighat district located in central Nepal.



According to the report, there are many such wire crossings across the Trishulil river in Benighat district. An Al Jazeera ground report says that more than 50 children use the wire crossing seen in the photograph every day. The report also states that many children fall into the water or injure their fingers while crossing the river using a hook. "Hundreds of children in Nepal have to make perilous journeys to school every day using gondola-like wire bridges built over dangerous rivers. Risking injury and death, many take the measure so they can get an education and make it to school. Al Jazeera's Subina Shrestha reports from Dhading," reads the caption of the YouTube video.

According to a report by myrepublica, published on May 21, 2018, 10 of the 11 wire bridges over Trishuli River in the Benighat district of Nepal, have been replaced by suspension bridges. This includes the ones in Dhading village.

Below is a screenshot of the report showing one such suspension bridge:





Although the viral image is from Nepal, it is true that many villages of Uttarakhand lack proper bridges. School children have to resort to dangerous ropeways to reach school.

