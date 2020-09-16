Fact Check: Did An IAF Aircraft Crash In Ladakh?

A photograph showing the wreckage of a helicopter is being circulated on social media as a recent incident in Ladakh.



"Today, Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh," reads the caption of one such post.

Today, Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/p4dQSCwZ8u — Irmak Idoya इरमक ईड्या🇳🇵 (@Irmaknepal) September 13, 2020



Pakistani TV anchor Mubasher Lucman also shared the photo.



Indians please check is this your M 17 crashed in Laddakh? We will keep you posted of any developments pic.twitter.com/Oc8LJVlGYp — Mubasher Lucman (@mubasherlucman) September 13, 2020



Several other Pakistani Twitter accounts had also shared the photographs with similar claims.

Today, Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/zAPU28r6Wb — Mishi Baloch (@Zidi_mishi) September 14, 2020







Claim:

Photograph shows an Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Reverse image search of the photo led to news reports that carried the viral photo. The reports indicated that the photograph was actually of an IAF's Russian-origin transport helicopter Mi-17 V5 which had caught fire after it collided with an iron girder.





The incident had occurred near the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand in April 2018.



NDTV reported on April 3, 2018, that a transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed and had hit an iron girder while trying to land at a helipad near the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.





Rescuers had informed that four people including the IAF pilot had suffered injuries, however, they were declared to be out of danger.



A video had surfaced showing the chopper descending towards the helipad and crashing