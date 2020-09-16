Fact Check

Fact Check: Did An IAF Aircraft Crash In Ladakh?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates a photo shared with the claim that it shows an Indian MI 17 Helicopter which has crashed in Ladakh.

The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh   |   16 Sep 2020 10:36 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-16T16:19:12+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Did An IAF Aircraft Crash In Ladakh?

A photograph showing the wreckage of a helicopter is being circulated on social media as a recent incident in Ladakh.

"Today, Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh," reads the caption of one such post.


Pakistani TV anchor Mubasher Lucman also shared the photo.


Several other Pakistani Twitter accounts had also shared the photographs with similar claims.




Claim:

Photograph shows an Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Reverse image search of the photo led to news reports that carried the viral photo. The reports indicated that the photograph was actually of an IAF's Russian-origin transport helicopter Mi-17 V5 which had caught fire after it collided with an iron girder.


The incident had occurred near the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand in April 2018.

NDTV reported on April 3, 2018, that a transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed and had hit an iron girder while trying to land at a helipad near the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.


Rescuers had informed that four people including the IAF pilot had suffered injuries, however, they were declared to be out of danger.

A video had surfaced showing the chopper descending towards the helipad and crashing

Therefore, an unrelated photograph is being peddled as a recent tragedy amid rising tension at the Indo-China border in Ladakh.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did A Rafale Aircraft Crash During Its Formal Induction?

Claim Review :  Photograph shows an Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian