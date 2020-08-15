Fact Check

Fact Check: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Tweets Doctored Photo, Claims 'Tiranga At Lal Chowk'

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a photograph from Lal Chowk in Srinagar shows the tricolour hoisted on the clock tower there.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   15 Aug 2020 8:25 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Tweets Doctored Photo, Claims

A photograph from Lal Chowk in Srinagar is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that the national flag is hoisted on the clock tower there.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared the photo with the caption which reads, 'Tiranga at Lal Chowk'. At the time of writing this report the photograph has been shared over 6,000 times.

BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also shared the same photograph with similar claims.

"Lal Chowk #Srinagar which had remained as symbol of #AntiIndia campaign by dynast politicians & #Jihadist forces, has now become Crown of Nationalism," he wrote.

The photo is being shared in the backdrop of India's 74th Independence day on August 15, 2020.

Claim:

Photograph from Lal Chowk in Srinagar shows the tricolour hoisted on the clock tower there.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A reverse Image search was done using Yandex which led to a blog post by a user 'Mubasshir Mushtaq, which carried the viral photo. It is dated June 22, 2010.


The photo in the blog is the same as the viral one, however, it is without a national flag on the tower.

Below is a comparison of the blog photo (left) and the viral photo (right):


Further, recent images of Lal Chowk, show that the area has changed over the years.

Below is a comparison of the viral photo (left) and a recent photo of that area in Srinagar (right):


Therefore, an old, doctored photograph is being shared to claim that the national flag is flying atop the clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

