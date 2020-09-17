Fact Check: Morphed Photo Shared As Indian Army Capturing Kailash Mountain

A photograph is being circulated on social media with the claim that Indian soldiers have captured the Kailash mountain which was occupied by China in 1962.



At the time of writing the report, the tweet was shared over 3,000 times and has garnered over 16,000 reactions.

Major General GD Bakshi had shared the photograph on 14 September with the caption "in 1841 Gen Zorawar Singh had invaded Tibet advanced 800 kms inside and captured the famous Mansarovar lake . A major battle was fought on the banks of the sacred lake in which a huge Chinese force was routed . Our army is now sitting on the approach to Mt Kailash."

in 1841 Gen Zorawar Singh had invaded Tibet advanced 800 kms inside and captured the famous Mansarovar lake . A major battle was fought on the banks of the sacred lake in which a huge Chinese force was routed . Our army is now sitting on the approach to Mt Kailash pic.twitter.com/CFZZQxEpPx

The claim is false. A reverse image search of the viral image led to a report by The Print published on May 13, 2020. The photograph was credited to ANI, and was used for representational purposes.

Photograph was taken after the Indian soldiers captured the Kailash mountain which was occupied by China in 1962.

The similar photograph was carried by India Today with the caption, "Jawans hold the tricolour at LOC on the eve of Republic Day".

Below is a comparison of the viral image (left) and the original photo (right):

From the comparison, it is clear that the background of the picture has been morphed.

It is noteworthy to mention that on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August, the Indian Army occupied the high ridgeline of the Kailash Range opposite the Chushul Bowl.

In episode 563 of #CutTheClutter, ThePrint's Editor-in-Chief Shekhar Gupta, while talking about the latest development along the LAC stated that following 1962 war, "India never went up to occupy the ridgeline because it's very uncomfortable and extremely demanding. The weather conditions are very bad, supplies are very challenging, and it also puts you eyeball to eyeball with the other side."

The Army, however, changed the status quo of the region, for the first time in four months. The Indian forces thought the Chinese would try to act proactively in the Kailash Range area similar to what they had done on the North Bank of the Pangong Lake, Depsang, Galwan, and Gogra Hot Springs.

Reportedly, there was a suspicion that in the Kailash Range case, the Chinese were trying to alter the status quo by coming up to the ridgeline. According to Gupta, "the Chinese claim that they own land up to Finger 2 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while India claims the land up to Finger 8."

"The entire ridgeline of the Kailash Range runs through Helmet Top, then Finger Four and Black Top. However, the Helmet Top feature coincides with Finger 4, so the Chinese logic is that if we control it we also control area up till Finger 4. However, India believes that the Helmet Top is within the LAC," the show further added.

India decided not to take rely on chances and "got its forces upon the entire ridgeline".

