Fact Check: Photo From Bangladesh Passed Off As Need For 'Population Law' In India

A photograph of a Muslim man riding a scooter with 5 children and a woman is being circulated with the hashtag #WeWantPopulationControlLaw.

Twitter user Hardik Bhavsar who is followed by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the photograph on Twitter. The tweet was shared over 1500 times and garnered over 2500 likes.





Photograph showing a man with 6 other family members is from India. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image of the photo led to a Facebook post from 2017.

In a larger version of the photo, a signboard can be seen with Bengali text. The signboard reads, "Hanif enterprise Bhatiapara-Dhaka-Chottogram (Translated from Bengali)"





The location mentioned in the board is in Bangladesh.



A keyword search showed that Hanif Enterprise is a Bus company in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





On the website of a Bangladeshi transportation service, 'Hanif Enterprise' is listed among the bus services in Bangladesh.





Therefore, a picture from Bangladesh is being shared with false claims pertaining to India.

