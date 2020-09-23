Fact Check

Fact Check: Photo From Bangladesh Passed Off As Need For 'Population Law' In India

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a photograph showing a man with 6 other family members is from India.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 Sep 2020 9:56 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: Photo From Bangladesh Passed Off As Need For Population Law In India

A photograph of a Muslim man riding a scooter with 5 children and a woman is being circulated with the hashtag #WeWantPopulationControlLaw.

Twitter user Hardik Bhavsar who is followed by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the photograph on Twitter. The tweet was shared over 1500 times and garnered over 2500 likes.


Claim:

Photograph showing a man with 6 other family members is from India.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A reverse image of the photo led to a Facebook post from 2017.

In a larger version of the photo, a signboard can be seen with Bengali text. The signboard reads, "Hanif enterprise Bhatiapara-Dhaka-Chottogram (Translated from Bengali)"


The location mentioned in the board is in Bangladesh.

A keyword search showed that Hanif Enterprise is a Bus company in Dhaka, Bangladesh.


On the website of a Bangladeshi transportation service, 'Hanif Enterprise' is listed among the bus services in Bangladesh.


Therefore, a picture from Bangladesh is being shared with false claims pertaining to India.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: ANI Claims 'Muslim Community' Celebrated PM Modi's Birthday Outside Nizamuddin Markaz

Claim Review :  Photograph showing a man with 6 other family members is from India.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

