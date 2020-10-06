Fact Check

Fact Check: Photo Of Charred Woman Shared With False Communal Claims

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a viral photo shows a woman who raped and burnt alive by a Muslim man in Rajasthan.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   6 Oct 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Photo Of Charred Woman Shared With False Communal Claims

A photograph of a half-burnt dead woman is being circulated on social media with the claim that a "13-year-old girl was brutally raped and burnt alive." Viral posts suggested that the woman in the photo is Payal Jain from Newai, Rajasthan, and the perpetrator of the incident is a person named Rizwan Ansari.

The Logical Indian will not be linking the viral posts in this report owing to the disturbing nature of the photos.


The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims surrounding the viral photo.


Claim:

Photo shows a woman who was a victim of a communally charged crime in Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Reverse image search of the photo led to a tweet by Sunil Astay, member of the Bahujan Sangharshh Dal. According to his tweet, dated October 1, the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh.


The tweet also contained a screenshot of a report by a newspaper called Indore Samachar.


A keyword search based on this led to a report by Navbharat Times on the incident. According to the report, dated September 30, 2020, the incident happened in Gandhwani area in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.


Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh told Zee News that the woman was murdered by her friend and his accomplice as they wanted to get rid of her. He confirmed to The Quint that there was no communal angle to the incident which had occurred on 29 September. According to him, she was murdered and then burnt, and one of the accused Sohanlal has been arrested, while Govind is still absconding.


Broadcast on the incident by 'Samay Jagat' on the same day is attached below:

Reportedly, the woman was identified as Kesharbai. Therefore, the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh as a result of an internal dispute.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Photos From Road Accident Shared As Recent Rape In Punjab

Claim Review :  Photo shows a woman who was a victim of a communally charged crime in Rajasthan.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian