Fact Check: Photo Of Policemen Protesting With Morphed Placard Saying 'We Cannot Lathi-Charge Innocent People' Viral

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates a viral photo of police personnel refusing to lathi charge on innocent citizens.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   13 Oct 2020 9:02 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Photo Of Policemen Protesting With Morphed Placard Saying We Cannot Lathi-Charge Innocent People Viral

A photograph of a police officer sitting in protest holding a placard saying 'we cannot lathi-charge innocent people (Translated from Hindi)' is being circulated.

"The police does not lathi charge, the government gets it done (Translated from Hindi)," reads the translated caption.

Digvijay Singh, State President Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) shared the image.




Claim:

A viral photo of police personnel refusing to lathi charge on innocent citizens.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

﻿A reverse image search of the image led to a report from last year which carried the original version of the image.

In a report published on November 5, 2019, Dainik Jagran carried the original photo where the placard held by the police official reads "we want justice".


Reportedly, on November 5, 2019, police personnel had marched to the Delhi police headquarters at ITO as a mark of protest. The situation within the police ranks became tense in November 2019, following a dispute over a wrongly parked vehicle outside Tis Hazari Court Complex in Old Delhi resulted in a clash that left 10 policemen and several lawyers injured.

The police officials had held a protest over the handling of the incident by the administration.

The original photo has been credited to PTI.

Below is a comparison of the original (left) and the viral (right) photo:


Therefore, the viral photo has been morphed and is almost a year old.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Photo of police personnel protesting against Lathi charge is recent.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
