Fact Check: Man Sets Petrol Pump On Fire In Haryana? No, The Viral Video Is Of Iran!

As Petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing across the states, crossing the Rs 100 mark, a video is going viral on social media with the claim that a man in Haryana, angry over rising fuel prices, set a petrol pump on fire. A fully covered man can be seen in the video approaching a gas station in two-wheelers, activating the self-filling option, spraying petrol over the gasoline pump, and setting ablaze the gas station.

A worker at the gas station tried stopping the man, but the man scared him with a lighter and made him go away. This video was shared widely over Facebook with the caption, "being tired of rising fuel prices, he set the petrol pump on fire."

(Original: पेट्रोल पंप फूंक फरार बढ़ती कीमतों से था परेशान!! #petrolpumpburn #fire #haryana)

The same video was shared on Youtube claiming a woman had set the petrol pump on fire in Chandigarh.



Claim:

Tired of the rising fuel prices, a man sets a gas station on fire in Haryana.

Fact Check:

We did a google search for the said claim with relevant keywords but didn't find any news article related to the news.

While having a close look into the video, we found the number plate of the two-wheeler is in the Persian language, which is not identical to Indian Number plates.





Along with the number plate, the logo on the gas station is actually a logo of a company in Rafsanjan, Iran.





While running a google check, with the caption, " A man lights up petrol pump" we found a video from Iran and captions written in Persian, "اقدام عجیب موتورسوار در آتش زدن پمپ بنزین ." (Translation: Strange action of a motorcyclist in setting fire to a gas station.)

Young Journalists Club, an Iranian news agency, had covered the story of setting ablaze a gas station in Rafsanjan. The reports say, "After the police investigation, the cause of this incident was a personal dispute with the agents of the gas station".







Conclusion:

The claim is false. The video is not from Haryana, India; instead, it's a video from Rafsanjan, Iran.

Boom live has earlier debunk the claim.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.