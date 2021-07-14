Fact Check

Fact Check: Man Sets Petrol Pump On Fire In Haryana? No, The Viral Video Is Of Iran!

A video is going viral on social media with the claim that a man in Haryana angry over rising fuel prices set a petrol pump on fire.

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana   |   14 July 2021 1:15 PM GMT
Writer : Sreya Mullick | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Sreya Mullick
Fact Check: Man Sets Petrol Pump On Fire In Haryana? No, The Viral Video Is Of Iran!

Picture Credit: Facebook

As Petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing across the states, crossing the Rs 100 mark, a video is going viral on social media with the claim that a man in Haryana, angry over rising fuel prices, set a petrol pump on fire. A fully covered man can be seen in the video approaching a gas station in two-wheelers, activating the self-filling option, spraying petrol over the gasoline pump, and setting ablaze the gas station.

A worker at the gas station tried stopping the man, but the man scared him with a lighter and made him go away. This video was shared widely over Facebook with the caption, "being tired of rising fuel prices, he set the petrol pump on fire."

(Original: पेट्रोल पंप फूंक फरार बढ़ती कीमतों से था परेशान!! #petrolpumpburn #fire #haryana)

The same video was shared on Youtube claiming a woman had set the petrol pump on fire in Chandigarh.

Claim:

Tired of the rising fuel prices, a man sets a gas station on fire in Haryana.

Fact Check:

We did a google search for the said claim with relevant keywords but didn't find any news article related to the news.

While having a close look into the video, we found the number plate of the two-wheeler is in the Persian language, which is not identical to Indian Number plates.


Along with the number plate, the logo on the gas station is actually a logo of a company in Rafsanjan, Iran.


While running a google check, with the caption, " A man lights up petrol pump" we found a video from Iran and captions written in Persian, "اقدام عجیب موتورسوار در آتش زدن پمپ بنزین ." (Translation: Strange action of a motorcyclist in setting fire to a gas station.)

Young Journalists Club, an Iranian news agency, had covered the story of setting ablaze a gas station in Rafsanjan. The reports say, "After the police investigation, the cause of this incident was a personal dispute with the agents of the gas station".


Conclusion:

The claim is false. The video is not from Haryana, India; instead, it's a video from Rafsanjan, Iran.

Boom live has earlier debunk the claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Landslide In Japan Circulated As Visuals Of Dharamshala Flood

Claim Review :  Tired of rising prices of petrol, a man sets a gas station on fire
Claimed By :  Unknown
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sreya Mullick

Sreya Mullick

Remote Intern

Sreya is a Journalism postgraduate who loves writing and editing report and deliver them to the readers.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Sreya Mullick

Sreya Mullick

Remote Intern

Sreya is a Journalism postgraduate who loves writing and editing report and deliver them to the readers.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian